This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

2 min read No comments

The Android P Easter Egg will hypnotize you

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

On Wednesday, Google released the first Developer Preview for Android P. In addition to the new features we've already reported on, Android P has an Easter egg buried in the system settings. We can say that this year's update is very mesmerizing.

Not all Easter eggs are filled with candy. Through the different versions of Android, Google has made a habit of hiding little surprises for its users to discover in each one.

If you go to Settings then About phone, then tap the Android P version several times, the Easter egg will open to reveal the letter P surrounded by a spiral background with alternating colors. It draws your eyes in and creates something of an optical illusion. When you scroll up and down, the colors change and the P gets smaller and smaller in the psychedelic effect. 

androidpit android p easteregg
Pay close attention and listen to the sound of my voice. You're getting very sleepy... © AndroidPIT

Some users have pointed out that the Android P logo resembles an upside-down Beats logo, which is part of the Apple family. Even as some Android manufacturers try to copy the iPhone X, it's doubtful that Google would try to take inspiration from Apple's Beats.

No clues about the final name

Google hasn't given us any clues about the future and final name of Android P in its Developer Preview. While just 1% of users have Android Oreo, rumors about the name continue to swirl. The most common rumor in the US right now is Android Popsicle.

What kind of sweet treat do you think Android P will be?
View results

Where to buy Google Pixel 2

  1. eBay Google Pixel 2 - 64GB - Just Black (Unlocked) Smartphone - Factory Sealed Store $599.99 $599.99 total Check Offer
  2. eBay Google Pixel 2 - 64GB - Just Black (Unlocked) Smartphone $615.00 Shipping from $10.00 $625.00 total Check Offer
  3. Newegg Google Pixel 2 64GB Unlocked GSM/CDMA 4G LTE Octa-Core Phone w/ 12.2MP Camera - Clearly White (International Version) $713.99 $713.99 total Check Offer
  4. Newegg Google Pixel 2 64GB Unlocked GSM/CDMA 4G LTE Octa-Core Phone w/ 12.2MP Camera - Just Black (International Version) $713.99 $713.99 total Check Offer
  5. eGlobal Central Google Pixel 2 64gb SIM FREE/UNLOCKED - White $718.00 $718.00 total Check Offer
Compare prices
10 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 10 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
Saving... Draft saved to this device. No drafts are saved when editing

FOLLOW US:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info