Android Wear 2.0 coming to smartwatches in 2017: we've got the list

Android Wear is soon to receive its biggest update since launch; Android Wear 2.0 was showcased at Google I/O in May 2016 and we now have confirmation that it will start rolling out to smartwatches in 2017. Below you will find out all you need to know about the second version of the Android Wear operating system, as well as key information regarding the Android Wear app. What's more, Google has just revealed which smartwatches will get the Android Wear 2.0 update in 2017.

If your smartwatch has been collecting dust, the new Android Wear 2.0 update might revive it. / © ANDROIDPIT

It's important to note that there are separate version numbers for the smartwatch firmware and the companion app. Although they frequently rest on the same version number, the companion app is usually updated first. Android Wear is built on top of the Android OS, so beneath the version number you will find either Lollipop, Marshmallow and with the new Android 2.0 update, Android 7.0 Nougat. Currently, version 1.4 of Android Wear is built over Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Android Wear 2.0 unveiled

The biggest release for Android Wear yet, version 2.0, brings a more refined approach from Google, narrowing down its aspirations for the technology. We got an in-depth look at what's to come during Google I/O, the company's annual developers' conference. The update to Android Wear 2.0 will start rolling out in 2017, coinciding with the latest news that Google will be releasing their first smartwatches from unnamed manufacturers in early 2017.

Most notably, Android Wear 2.0 will be able to run standalone apps, meaning the watch doesn't need to be in range of a smartphone for an app to work. This makes Android Wear more independent, striking out from the impression people have of smartwatches being expensive and unnecessary smartphone accessories.

With cellular support, Android Wear 2.0 will let you make calls, use OK Google, and more without relying on your phone being nearby. Not only that, the latest update to smartwatches will bring support for its Google Assistant, which we first saw with the release of its Pixel smartphones, the Pixel and Pixel XL, in addition to Android Pay.

At the I/O presentation, Google outlined its three areas of focus: the watch face, messaging and fitness. Watch faces are to be improved through allowing any watch face to show data from any app.

Complications, features showing data from apps, can now be shown on any watch face. / © Google

Messaging sees an improvement through handwriting recognition, smart reply, and a swipe-enabled keyboard. Google placed many of its products at I/O under the umbrella of its machine learning expertise, and here things are no different. All three of these input methods are held up by Google's AI. And, although a keyboard may seem a poor choice of input on a screen so small, Google hopes that its machine learning algorithms are powerful enough to predict the words you want based on just the first letter or two that you enter.

The three messaging input methods on Android Wear 2.0. / © Google

When it comes to fitness, Google is providing interaction between fitness apps through the Google Fit API. This effectively allows apps to exchange information, such as calories burned and consumed, creating a more holistic experience. There's also activity recognition, so when you begin running, this can automatically be detected by a running app, which can begin timing your run, or counting your calories burned, for example.

There's also a Material Design overhaul of the Android Wear interface. This can be seen immediately in how notifications appear.

Android Wear 2.0 sees a Material Design visual overhaul. / © Google

An Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview is available already, and the fourth version of it was previewed in early December 2016. We will see the fifth version in January 2017. Find out more about what's new, and how you can get the Developer Preview up and running, over at the Google Android Wear Developers page.

Which smartwatches will get Android Wear 2.0 in 2017

In December 2016, Google revealed a definitive list of which smartwatches would be in line for the Android Wear 2.0 update. The smartwatches will likely not get the update all at once, the roll out would happen gradually throughout 2017, so don't expect it right away. Here's the list:

Older smartwatches that were released in 2014 won't be getting the update, those being the Moto 360 (first generation), the Samsung Gear Live and the very first Asus ZenWatch.

Android Wear 1.4 news and features

On February 4, Google announced that it would be beginning to roll Android Wear 1.4 out to all Android smartwatches, bringing it to the same version number as the companion app.

The update primarily brings a new set of hands-free options.

With this update, you are able to navigate your watch using gestures such as shaking your wrist and quickly raising or lowering your extended arm – things best not done in public. Voice integration has been expanded as well, following in the footsteps of the app, with support for popular apps like Telegram, Viber and WhatsApp. Finally, there's additional speaker support, which allows you to make and take calls over Bluetooth, assuming you own a watch with a built-in speaker.

Find out all the details over at the Android Official Blog.

Designer watch faces released

You can now add some serious designer style to your Android smartwatch. Google has made nine watch faces from iconic fashion brands available. The range includes designs from Ted Baker, Vivienne Tam and Nicole Miller.

They can be downloaded now from the Google Play Store.

Nine designer watch faces are now available in the Play Store. / © Google

Android Wear app v1.4 features and news

Version 1.4 of the Android Wear app is a relatively minor update. It adds improved voice features, such as the ability to send messages with your voice via WhatsApp and Telegram. It also brings battery life improvements, plus the removal of the battery life graph, which was notoriously unreliable.

A subsequent minor update, version 1.4.0.2470307.gms, reinstated the battery life graph.

Interactive watch faces released

In August 2015, Google released three interactive watch faces that introduced a new single tap feature and watch-to-watch communication.

The three watch faces are Bits, Under Armor, and Together.

Bits shrinks the time display and surrounds it with circles that contain shortcuts to important information, such as the weather, upcoming events, and steps taken. Pressing these circles expands them, displaying more information.