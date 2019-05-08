Apex Legends is coming to mobile to take on Fortnite

Following the successful mobile versions of both PUBG and Fortnite, we've been wondering how long it would take EA to bring its battle royale title, Apex Legends, to smartphones and tablets. Now, the publisher has confirmed that it will happen.

EA CFO, Blake Jorgenson, confirmed the news: "We’re in advanced negotiations to China and mobile." Jorgenson did not specify which mobile platforms are being worked on, but it is safe to assume both Android and iOS users can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends Mobile in the near future.

In its quarterly earnings reports, EA announced that it was looking to bring Apex Legends, which is developed by Respawn Entertainment, to mobile platforms. The popular PC, Xbox One and PS4 game, which has attracted more than 50 million players since its launch in February, is also coming to China and South Korea.

The earnings report also revealed that as many as 30 percent of active Apex Legends players are completely new to EA games. That figure would suggest that Apex is attracting a lot of non-gamers or new gamers that have perhaps come from Fortnite and PUBG rather than from its first-person shooter Battlefield or its sports titles such as FIFA.

We've heard rumors before that any mobile version of the game will feature cross-play between devices, but Jorgenson did not shed any light on this in the earnings statement.

When Fortnite launched on mobile last year, it was downloaded more than 15 million times in three weeks, despite not being on the Play Store. Can Apex Legends match that kind of success? Only time will tell.