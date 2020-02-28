Foldable beauty: this flip iPhone is a feast for the eyes

Are you as disappointed with the new flip phone lineup for 2020 from various manufacturers? We will probably have to struggle again with display problems, hinge disasters and prices beyond $2,000. It's a good opportunity to dream about how things can get better in the flip phone business in the future. A lot of material for beautiful dreams is now provided by a tech-designer who has produced a video of the possible folding iPhone. It looks amazing!

Two things are impressive about this concept video, which was distributed on Twitter by Leak expert Ben Geskin: The extremely good work of the designer and the content of the clip. It shows a hands-on scene with a supposed iOS device that elegantly opens automatically via swipe up. When closed, we see a square, high-resolution display with a classic iPhone lock screen. Except for the size, there is something else completely different on the small panel than on the current iPhone: On the left edge, there is a vertically arranged swipe button. In the current lock screen under iOS 13, this is where the flashlight quick button is located. This is located in the concept device on the right above the camera button.

In the video, the user swipes up on the display with his finger and then the incredible (and unrealistic?) happens: the small iPhone folds up independently and without any jerking. It turns out to be a big, bezel-less iPhone without any notch at all. The digitally created device looks very slim and light. The designer left out a crease in the middle completely. Only in the frame can you still see the hinge when unfolded. The designer, who works under the name "Bat.not.bad", has also thought about the camera. He conjures up a notch on the small front display of the first foldable iPhone, which contains a horizontally arranged triple camera. You could definitely live with this design.

But many aspects of this wonderful idea cannot be realized in reality - not yet. So a fold in the display would be visible in any case during opening and closing. The device is generally too thinly designed for the hinge to conjure a flat display out of the hat. Last but not least, not unrealistic, but probably not Apple's style, the display of the first foldable smartphone will probably not be able to be opened mechanically. But who knows, maybe the company from Cupertino will surprise us again. It's been a long time since it has, to be fair.

You can find even more impressive tech concepts of the designer on his Instagram account.

Image source of the cover image: Instagram / @bat.not.bad