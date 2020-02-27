New tech promises to help men last up to 7x longer in bed

If you can imagine it, then there is probably an app for it. Especially when it comes to the most beautiful trivial thing in the world, one can imagine quite a lot of tech is out there. A new app for the lovers' tryst says it can improve your sex life. The Spanish company, Myhixels, recently presented its new love toy including and training app. The promise is very clear: men will be able to last longer in bed.

At some stage, we all have reached the point where our spam filter is overflowing and has nothing more to give. For every conceivable (and unthinkable) problem, a solution - often in the form of pills - is suggested, or a pump, and so on and so forth. Often these offers are really funny, but rarely useful. If Myhixel has its way, men who suffer from premature ejaculation will no longer have to entertain such dubious offers.

Longer duration through the power of technology

According to Myhixel's press release, a team of scientists, urologists and psychologists are said to have found the solution to premature ejaculation. According to the company, a gamified app, together with a personalized, scientifically based program and a tool that looks a bit like a smart speaker, could help men better control their climaxes. Using this combination of hardware and software, male users can prolong sexual intercourse by up to seven times in a completely natural way.

The ominous "loudspeaker" is in reality a masturbator with which, in combination with the app, men can train their ejaculation. This works by using different goals that are displayed in the app. In the end, you get points for not ejaculating. It's weird. The masturbator is theoretically not a sex toy, but it does heat up to body temperature and can vibrate.

Two different programs are offered for your endurance training, which can be loaded after registration. Here they are in all their marketing gloss:

Myhixel TR includes Myhixel Play TR program + Myhixel I device - Ideal for solo or partner play. For men who want to enjoy an enhanced, longer-lasting experience. For men who want next-level pleasure, who want to acquire specific motor skills that improve the quality of their sexual performance. For men who ejaculate within three minutes of sexual interaction with penetration. Myhixel Med, is the Play MED program + Myhixel I device and also includes the first online appointment with specialized professionals – the program is a cognitive-behavioral treatment (CBT) protocol that allows the control of ejaculation in a completely natural way.

You can see for yourself in this video how Myhixel explains all of this. Perhaps moving images are better than words: