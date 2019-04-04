The round pizza box from Apple's new ad is actually real

Apple is known for the quality of its commercials. Since the time of the famous "Think Different" ad, it has ensured that its products and slogans remain etched in people's minds. The "What is a PC" advert dedicated to the iPad Pro has raised a discussion in the international hi-tech landscape. In its latest video, however, the Cupertino-based company decided to take a lighter tone and made a fun commercial based on a curious truth.

Is it possible to put most of one's products and services into a commercial so that the viewer doesn't even notice? Obviously, yes, and that's what Apple did in his video entitled "Apple at work - The underdogs".

From iMacs to iPads, iCloud, Siri, FaceTime and augmented reality - all of these Apple products are featured in the ad even though they're not even mentioned. The short film (if you'll allow me to use that term) focuses, in fact, on the creation of a new and special Apple product dedicated to pizza lovers: a round and perforated package capable of keeping the crunchiness and dough in the best possible condition.