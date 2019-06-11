You can now ask Alexa to erase everything you've told her

Are you worried that your conversations with Alexa will end in the wrong hands? Now, through a voice command, you can ask your digital assistant to delete all conversations made during a single day.

We are using our digital assistants more and more often, either via our smartphones or with smart speakers like Google Home or Amazon Echo. But where do our conversations go? Where are they stored? In order to ensure greater privacy for its users, Alexa now allows you to delete the conversations of the last day.

"Alexa, stop watching me." / © Amazon

In theory, Alexa records our conversations to improve functionality, learning about our behavior and our searches, and only after "waking up" the speaker. And I say in theory, since it has been demonstrated that an Amazon smart speaker has recorded without the owners having requested it, activating the microphone "by mistake". In addition, company employees have stated that thousands of them check daily random conversations that users have with Alexa.

That is why, in view of the numerous criticisms received, and with a lack of clear regulation on the matter, Amazon now includes the possibility of deleting such data. If until now it could only be done from the web or from the application, now it will be as easy as saying "Alexa, delete everything I said today". Amazon has also stated that it will soon give you the option to delete only the last search by saying: "Alexa, delete what I just said". However, we must repeat the action daily to keep a clean record: at the moment the option to delete the last week or last month is not available. Amazon is not going to make it that easy for us...