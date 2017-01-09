Android 7.0 Nougat coming to Asus Zenfone 3

The Zenfone 3 , which saw its release in the USA in October 2016, has now started to get the update to Android 7.0 Nougat in the Philippines. It is now only a matter of time (hopefully short) before the update spreads worldwide. Originally released with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, the Zenfone 3 update will bring many software improvements owners can look forward to.

The mid-range Zenfone 3 is quite the eye-catcher with its glass and metal frame. It boasts a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and a 5.2 or a 5.5-inch Full HD display which left a lasting impression on us in our hands-on review. The Android update to the two model sizes, ZE520KL (5.2-inch) and ZE552KL (5.5-inch), will spruce up the interface and features found in the Asus smartphone. It will bring multi-window support as well as improved Doze power management. Other elements of Nougat that will come too are the new notifications panel, quick switch between apps, data saver and file-based encryption, to name a few.

So far, not much is known regarding the update in other regions, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear word. It is unclear why Asus started first in the Philippines. However, it is likely that the update will first roll-out to the entire country before launching the update in other countries or regions. Asus would use this first batch to see if there are any problems with the Android Nougat update before releasing it globally, allowing them to fix any problems beforehand. It’s highly plausible that the Android Nougat update will see a worldwide rollout in a matter of weeks, if all goes well in the Philippines. If they do find some problems with the update, it could cause delays.

Do you own a Zenfone 3, and are you looking forward to Nougat? Make sure to let us know if you got the update and if you noticed any problems.