Android 7.0 Nougat update overview for smartphones and tablets

Android 7.0 Nougat is official. Hit the links below to jump straight to the latest news or scroll down find out whether your device will receive the Android 7.0 and/or 7.1 Nougat update. The latest news is that some Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge models won't get the latest Nougat build at first.

Jump to the sections:

Availability by manufacturer

Google

The Android Nougat update for Nexus and Pixel devices has been released, but it could take some time for the latest update to hit your specific device. Google has posted some of the factory images online, so you can get it loaded up already if you'd prefer to flash it yourself.

Android 7.1.1 Nougat is now here for the following devices: Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P (except Verizon), Nexus 5X and Nexus 9. This update (factory images and OTA) will bring Pixel's features to the Nexus line, and will upgrade all of these devices from the Android 7.1 Developer Preview (if they weren't already, in the case of the Pixels).

UK Pixel and Pixel XL devices on O2 will be getting a maintenance update (build number NMF26Q) to fix some MMS sending and receiving issues. Specifically, it will “remove spaces in front of APN types so that telephony can find APNs that can handle a particular type properly.”

Android 7.1.1 Nougat brings great features to the flagship Pixel phones. / © AndroidPIT

HTC

The HTC Bolt/10 Evo comes with Nougat out-of-the-box. HTC has taken steps to streamline its development process in an attempt to ensure more timely Android updates. So, Nougat is already available for unlocked HTC 10 devices, and also now available for unlocked HTC One M9 devices.

Carrier editions of the HTC 10 and HTC One M9 will receive the Nougat update in early 2017. It is very likely the unlocked HTC One A9 will receive it in early 2017 as well, as an update for the phone has already been confirmed by the company.

The HTC 10 is getting Android 7.0 Nougat. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei / Honor

The Mate 9 was the first Huawei phone to come with Nougat, via EMUI 5. But, Huawei intends to bring Nougat to some of its other devices soon.

The Chinese company is generally quick to make promises and slow to fulfill them. The company's track record of rolling out updates is, shall we say, not excellent. Despite this, Huawei says it will begin rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat in the form of its EMUI skin version 5.0, in the first quarter of 2017. The roll out will begin with the Huawei Mate 8 and P9, followed by the P9 Plus, P9 Lite, nova, and nova Plus.

Honor 8 devices can now receive the beta build of EMUI 5/Nougat. Older Honor devices haven't been confirmed to be getting Nougat yet. However, the Honor 5X is covered by Honor's software update policy, and is thus guaranteed to get software updates for 24 months from its release. That means it can expect to get Nougat, but a date hasn't been announced yet. The Honor 5C is rumored to be getting EMUI 5, but the source of the rumor is a page which Honor India has since taken down.

Devices not receiving the update to EMUI 5/Nougat are the P8, P8 Lite, Mate S, Shot X and GX8, according to HuaweiBlog.de, which received an official press release on the matter from Huawei Germany.

The Mate 9 came with EMUI 5/Nougat right out of the box. / © AndroidPIT

Lenovo / Motorola

Lenovo is now running things over in Moto land, but given the near-stock nature of the devices' software, there is little reason why timely updates should not continue as usual. The roll out of Marshmallow did see some upsetting exclusions, however, but it looks like Lenovo has decided to be a little more proactive with the Moto family for Nougat.

Motorola says that the Moto Z and Moto Z Force are getting Android 7.0 Nougat updates now, and they'll be the first non-Google manufactured smartphones to be deemed officially Daydream-ready. The Moto G4 and G4 Plus have just begun seeing their OTA updates to Nougat in India, according to users on the XDA Developers forum. The Moto M, which was launched in China a month ago and has just been released in India, is confirmed by Moto India to be getting a Nougat update soon.

Motorola has confirmed that the other devices which will receive the update are: the Moto G Plus (4th Gen)

Moto G Play (4th Gen), Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Play, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z Play and the Moto Z Play Droid. They mentioned this was the full list, so if you don't see your phone here, you're out of luck. For exact roll out dates for your country and carrier, Motorola updates its software update info here.



Lenovo has decided to be a little more proactive with the Moto family for Nougat. / © AndroidPIT

LG

The LG V20 is the first smartphone to ship with Android Nougat right out of the box. LG was one of the first manufacturers to produce the Marshmallow update, so we can expect speedy updates for LG's other smartphones.

In the US, Nougat is now available for LG G5 devices on Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and now Verizon. Users have just begun reporting on Reddit that they're receiving upgrades on their Verizon LG G5 phones, so the roll out has begun. We expect AT&T to get it in the next couple of months.

Based on the roll out timing of previous updates for the device, LG V10 is likely to get Nougat around March. Geekbench benchmark results from an LG G3 running Nougat have popped up online, meaning it and the newer G4 may be getting Nougat around the same time.

The LG V20 is the first smartphone to ship with Android Nougat right out of the box. / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus

There are fresh updates for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, which mostly cover bug fixes and streamlining. The OnePlus 3 is currently getting the second build of Android 7.0 Nougat beta, in the form of the OxygenOS Open Beta 9. OnePlus 3T devices disappointingly came out of the box with Marshmallow and can't get the Nougat beta just yet, despite technically being newer than the OnePlus 3. That doesn't mean the 3T isn't getting updates in the mean time: the OxygenOS 3.5.4 update, its second update since launching, is now rolling out. Regardless, the Nougat-based beta for the 3T is confirmed to arrive soon.

The final release of Nougat will be released to both the 3 and 3T at the same time, though. OnePlus head of software Brian Yoon said to Engadget that the OnePlus 2 will also be getting Nougat, but no date is set. The OnePlus X's hardware doesn't live up to the requirements for Nougat, sadly.

Nougat is coming to the OnePlus 3. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung

Samsung started running Nougat on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices in some regions, including the US and UK, as a beta program in November. The beta is already on its third build version, so we will likely see the first public rollout of Android 7.1.1 Nougat updates with Samsung's latest UX for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge models very soon.

Samsung had previously revealed that the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will be skipping 7.0 and will upgrade directly to 7.1.1, but a Vodaphone Australia representative says that some models will be getting 7.0 first while others go right to 7.1.1. The reason for the fragmented update paths wasn't given, but we know the updates will be based on region. Those of you in Australia, unfortunately, will only be getting 7.0 for now.

It is likely that the various S6 models and the Note 5 will also update directly to 7.1.1 around the same time as the S7, in early 2017. There is evidence that the updates are nearly ready for release. A Galaxy S6 model running Nougat has recently appeared on the GFXBench online database. This may indicate that Samsung could be in the final stages of testing a new software update for the S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus devices. T-Mobile posted that it's "preparing to deliver a software update" for the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.

The Galaxy S5 is incompatible with Nougat, sadly. It is still unknown whether the 2016 versions of the A5 and A3 will be getting Nougat.

The Galaxy S7 is sure to be one of the first Samsung devices to see Android Nougat. / © AndroidPIT

Sony

Sony Mobile's Concept team wants to be the first non-Google manufacturer to release Android 7.1.1, but they didn't reveal for which devices. They said, according to XperiaBlog, "this is our number 1 priority," and that, "if you spot any other vendor (excluding Google) releasing this faster than us, prepare your rotten tomatoes!" Their development team has the source code already and is only waiting to receive the application suite (GMS apps) and the Compatibility Test Suite from Google. They appear to be serious about getting the update out first, so we will keep an eye out to see if they're keeping their promise.

Previously, Sony confirmed which of its Xperia devices are set to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update in a post on its blog. "We will make Android 7.0 Nougat available for: Xperia Z3+, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia X, Xperia XA, Xperia XA Ultra and Xperia X Performance," said Sony. In a separate blog, they added the Xperia X Compact to that list.

A presentation slide from Sony Slovakia leaked the company's roadmap for when some of the Sony devices could be expected to receive the Android Nougat update. This was leaked by GSMarena and is transcribed below. The leaked roadmap said the Xperia X and X Compact update would come around November, but the 1.2 GB Nougat update has only just begun to arrive. The OTA roll out of 7.0 for the Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ is already happening.

The Xperia X and X Compact could come around November

The Xperia Z5 series along with the Z3+ and Z4 tablet might be around December

The Xperia XA and Ultra would be the last and could happen in early 2017

Sony was one of the first manufacturers to discuss an Android Nougat rollout schedule. / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi

The rollout of Nougat is already underway for the Xiaomi Mi 5, and now we have confirmation that more of their smartphones will be updated to Nougat. The information comes via GSMArena from a Xiaomi representative's post on Weibo, saying that the Mi 4c, Mi 4s, Mi Note and Mi Max will all be receiving an update. An exact date wasn't specified, but we think it will be in Q1 2017.

Xiaomi hasn't confirmed exactly when other smartphones like the Mi 5s, Mi Note 2 and Mi Mix will get the update to Android Nougat, but it's likely not to be until early 2017. Bad news for owners of the Mi 2, 2S, Mi 3 and Mi 4 though, as the hardware doesn't live up to the requirements for Nougat.

Android 7.0 Android 7.1 Xiaomi Mi 5 Yes N/A Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Note, Mi 4c, Mi 4s Confirmed (likely early 2017) N/A Xiaomi Redmi 3S/Prime, Mi 5s, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix Unknown N/A Xiaomi Mi 2, 2S No N/A Xiaomi Mi 3 No N/A Xiaomi Mi 4 No N/A

Xiaomi's Mi 5 is getting the Nougat beta first. / © AndroidPIT

Incompatible smartphones

Nougat supports the Vulkan API for top-notch gaming graphics, and this requires hardware that can support Open GL ES 3.1. Mandatory support of OpenGL ES 3.1 was introduced just before Android 7.0 Nougat was finalized by Google. That means almost all the top phones from 2014 and those with Snapdragon 800/801 are inherently incompatible with Nougat. This includes the Sony Xperia Z3, Z3 compact, Nexus 5, OnePlus X, Moto X (2014), HTC One M8 and the Samsung Galaxy S5.

If your device is too old to receive Nougat, see our article on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Unofficial updates via custom ROM

If you want to get Android Nougat but there is no official release for your device, you may consider flashing a custom ROM to get some nice new features. CyanogenMod 14.1 is based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and is available for many devices. Their official website is here, if you want to learn more or find out if your device is now compatible.

Does your phone have Android Nougat? What do you think about the Android update?