Google Pixel 2 XL: It's the inside that counts

The premium Pixel smartphones are back for a sequel, and once again there is a large XL model for the Phablet fans. Unlike the smaller Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL is not manufactured by HTC, but by LG. The differences between the two lie both in the design and specs. We already got our hands on Google’s latest flagship so read on for our first impressions. Google Pixel 2 Hands-on: AI comes to the fore

Google Pixel 2 XL design and build quality All Pixel 2 XL’s tech is housed in an aluminium casing that essentially reprises the characteristic first-generation Pixel glass strip on the back. The premium device is available in the ‘Panda-Look’ Black and White where the glass is kept in black and the rest of the case in white. Due to its 6-inch display, Pixel 2 XL is one of the larger smartphones. With an aspect ratio of 2:1 - currently often referred to as 18:9 - the format is longer than with previous phablets. As expected, gone is the headphone jack but Google has thrown in an adapter in the box and maybe the new Pixel Buds will actually sound great for music. The phone is up to par in terms of element resistance, featuring IP67 dust and water protection.

Google Pixel 2 XL display The large Pixel 2 XL has a fantastic 6 inch OLED display and the same slim bezel-less design already familiar in smartphones like the current Samsung Galaxy-S models or the LG V30. The display features curved edges, that give a nice touch but don’t offer any added value, other than being more ergonomic to hold. The resolution is 2,880 x 1,440 pixels with an aspect ratio of 2:1. Living wallpapers come alive on the Pixel 2 XL's stunning OLED display. / © AndroidPIT

Google Pixel 2 XL special features The new Active Edge feature resembles HTC's Edge Sense as this could be where the idea came from anyways. Squeezing the frame at both ends starts Google Assistant, which then listens for voice commands. Overall, Google's new Pixel generation puts much more emphasis on the Assistant, which gets loads of new features that we’ll cover in depth in the full review.

Google Pixel 2 XL software As part of the one and only true Google smartphones, Pixel 2 XL comes with a pure Android Oreo OS without any obvious bloatware. On the one hand, this is a beautiful thing, as it noticeably increases the speed and gives the experience an intuitive experience. On the other hand, there are no special features that other manufacturers offer in their interfaces. For Pixel fans, this unified Google experience is what it’s all about. Another plus point: The updates come directly from Google and are rolled out faster over a longer period of time than with most manufacturers. Pixel owners will continue to be the first to receive updates and security patches. And it’s clear now that Assistant will continue to be the centre of attention, because as Google has rightly identified, it’s Google’s software that succeeds in distinguishing itself from the competition. With Machine learning and artificial intelligence becoming increasingly important, Google has clearly emphasized the importance of combining AI with software and hardware elements into one ecosystem.

Google Pixel 2 XL performance Sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and 4 GB of RAM, Google Pixel 2 XL, much like the small model, is superbly equipped to cope with the day-to-day demands of smartphone use today. The Google Pixel 2 XL runs smoothly and quickly in every situation; apps start without any delays, websites and home screens scroll seamlessly under your fingertips and more. Shame the internal memory cannot be expanded, but is large enough to hold 64 or 128 GByte.

Google Pixel 2 XL camera The Google Pixel 2 XL has a 12-megapixel sensor, OIS and aperture f/1.8 camera on the back, and an 8-megapixel front camera. And videos recorded in stunning 4K resolution. Google continued to snub the dual camera technology which seems like it will pay off given it’s 98 DxO Mark rating—the highest for a smartphone camera ever. As you can imagine, the lack of dual lens technology doesn't have a negative effect on the image quality and there are plenty of examples. But with a second lens, the creative possibilities of photographing do increase. In testing the Pixel 2 XL camera it became clear that it will be interesting to see whether the phone can keep up with the current top mobile phone cameras or even surpass them. And then there’s the fact the Pixel 2 XL’s camera can do even more. The new Google Lens lets you use it as an AR search tool. This works through automated object recognition using Google's AI technology. In addition, the camera has been generally optimized for AR use. The new Portrait Mode also detects multiple image layers, faces and figures. With a 98 DxO Mark rating, it's not about just the camera hardware but what the software can do. / © Google

Google Pixel 2 XL battery The battery has a capacity of 3,520 mAh and cannot be replaced. Compared to the 2,700 mAh in the Pixel 2, the increase in capacity is so great that you will probably notice, even if the display resolution is higher here. Wireless charging via Qi is not supported by Pixel 2 XL, but Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology is. And yes it’s pretty quick—Google promises 7 hours of charge in just 15 minutes.

Google Pixel 2 XL technical specifications Dimensions: 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Weight: 175 g Battery size: 3520 mAh Screen size: 6 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2880 x 1440 pixels (537 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12.3 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Stock Android RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.45 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0