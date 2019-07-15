The 5 best Android widgets to customize your smartphone
Bored with your smartphone's homescreen? Here are our top 5 picks for the best Android homescreen widgets, for all of the most essential categories: weather, battery, volume and brightness sliders, clock, and note-taking. Check them out below!
- Best weather widget
- Best battery widget
- Best volume and brightness widget
- Best time widget
- Best note widget
Best weather widget: Accuweather
As well as being a fantastic weather app, Accuweather also comes with a widget. Well, more than one, since you can choose the size and whether you want it to be light or dark. From the smallest 1x1 widget, which shows just the city name, the current temp, and a little icon for the current weather, to the largest with a whole 3-day forecast, there's sure to be a perfect weather widget for your homescreen with Accuweather
Best battery widget: Battery Widget
Get a cute little battery for your homescreen which shows your current battery percentage, and even the current temperature of your battery. It's color-coded in the obvious way: green means good, yellow means somewhat charged, and red means get to an outlet pronto. There are two different size options available, and I prefer the smallest one since it's the least intrusive.
Best volume and brightness widget: Slider Widget - Volumes
Get a slider bar for your homescreen for the media, alarm, and call volume, plus brightness and vibrate mode. You can have individual sliders for all of these, or just for one, two, four or six of them! The widget can be as compact or as wide as you want it, and it will blend in on your homescreen well thanks to its modern look.
Best time widget: Seven Time - Resizable Clock
Get a stylish, sleek clock widget for your homescreen with Seven Time. It's fully resizable: just drag and drop to resize to the shape and size that looks best for your device. The default free design looks somewhat like a Samsung design meets Star Trek, or you can upgrade to the paid version and choose from a huge library of different looks.
Best sticky note widget: Simple Sticky Note Widget
If you want a no-nonsense Sticky Note widget, this is it. Drop it on your homescreen, adjust the size and shape to your liking, then you're good to go. You can write up a to-do list, a grocery list, or just random things you don't want to forget throughout the day with absolutely no fuss whatsoever. It's the perfect widget to replace actual paper sticky notes and the clunky notes app that came with your phone.
What widget couldn't you be without? Let us know in the comments.
18 comments
Zooper's latest version is available to download on GooglePlay
Transparent Clock & Weather is a nice app (some have going on to pay for the Pro version for $2.99)
Two other apps - which are rated higher - Weather and Clock Widget (Devexpert) and 1Weather Widget (OneLouder) seem to have improved things, but I don't know if this is relative to the Android OS (some work better on lollipop, others on marshmallow)
I think we can all thank HTC Sense for the weather / clock widget (I tend to prefer a clean minimalist transparent look) :-)
How about Beautiful Widgets?
Nice, It's what I Needed, If u have something to propose for social Network thank you
and here are some nice pictures for your display - tomswallpapers. com/30723-symbol-ancient-slavs-svarga.html
I went through a bunch of notes apps and settled on Gnotes, for sync of Android devices with desktop browser interface available on both Win and Linux PC boots. Has drawing, pdf pinning, etc and a set of screen widgets for quicker access. More functional across platforms and cloud than the stickynote apps, but smaller and easier to work with than the "biggies" like Google Keep or MS OneNote.
Zooper is still a favourite of mine, but it needs some update love and attention.
I'm using Power toggles for brightness/ volume control and also the ability for custom icons and shortcuts in notification and system ui, which is very handy.
Try QuickLook News Weather & Clock widget. The best all-in-one widget I could find. Has the info I want and looks good, with a decent amount of customization.
Transparent Clock & Weather is LAME! I use the Radar function on 1Weather very often. In trying TC&W, I found a ridiculous radar screen that places a tiny block with temp and condition on top of your standard Google Maps screen. I then deleted it.
That one is truly solid info about these Android Widgets; these are basically looking great options to improve your home screen. Thanks for great sharing.
Try QuickLook All In Widget, gives you more features than Zooper but much, much easier to use ( you can still customize if you want). But haven't found anything else that gives me news, sports, weather, stocks, and calendar events in one simple widget like this.
Main widgets I use are the Sunrise calendar widget, followed by my online banking app. After that I quite often use the Bluetooth and WiFi control shortcuts. The Spotify widget is quite disappointing as you can't start playing a song with it, you have to launch the app first before you can use the Widget. Other than that I try to avoid widgets and live wallpapers as they are RAM vampires.
Love making my own widgets to match the style or icons & wallpapers of my home screen, I use Zooper Widget Pro, and sometimes X-Widget which is another great widget app, but for me it has to be Zooper & Media Utilities.
Happy New Year Folk's 💃
The flashlight widget you proposed is my favorite but my S5 already has a widget.
Prefer Privacy Flashlight as that does not need access to your network or connections?
Power toggles should've been on this list. With so much customisations available, it's an essential widget for any smartphone.
Also it's free and has no ads.
