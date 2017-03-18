Best backup apps: never worry about losing app data again

As disaster can strike without warning, it's important to do a backup of everything on your device. You can back up your calendar, contacts, photos and other data automatically with your Google Account or with a USB cable. But how can you backup your app data easily? That's where these backup apps come in and your choices are numerous. Here are the very best ones.
Android and data backups: why do we need backup apps?
Android has lacked a flawless backup solution for years. Only with root access is it possible to create a complete backup, making an iPhone-style switch an excruciatingly complicated affair. Enviously, we look upon iOS users who can upgrade their iPhone and, at the push of a single login, have all their old data and settings magically restored. Since Android users can't move over their app data easily like this, we have backup apps instead.
The following backup solutions will help you back up your app data, but often root privileges are required for the app to get access to relevant parts of the file system. What this means and how it works is explained in our article on how to root:
Want to save your SMS messages, calendar, contacts and call logs? With the exception of text messages, this data is stored in your Google account and automatically moved from your old device to the new one. We talk about this further in our article on how to back up and recover text messages.
Want to back up photos and music files? These can be simply copied to the computer using a USB cable and thus do not require a special backup app.
Jump to section:
Titanium backup
Assuming you have root access, no other backup app comes close to Titanium Backup. This exhaustive app can save almost anything: apps, application data, messages, system settings, widgets, backgrounds, you name it.
Its recovery services don’t just work on stock devices but also across most hardware, Android versions and custom ROMs. Anyone who likes an experimental Android experience and has flashed their device will appreciate Titanium Backup.
|PROS
|CONS
|Extensive backup options
|Confusing interface
|Access to system apps
|How to use it barely explained
|Almost total control offered through fine-tuning
|App management
|Removal of bloatware and old data
Helium
Helium (formerly Carbon) comes from the makers of ClockworkMod and is one of the few backup apps that puts on a winning performance not only through its functionality but also with its attractive design. Even without root privileges, it is possible to use Helium to backup not only your apps but also messages, Wi-Fi passwords and application data. Backups of media files such as photos, music and videos are not possible with Helium.
The paid version provides a backup schedule, cloud connectivity and the removal of all ads.
|PROS
|CONS
|Simple solution
|Limited range of backup options
|Doesn't require root access
|Some apps take a while to backup
|Full cloud connectivity
|Automated backups possible
Other backups apps
Ultimate Backup Lite
Ultimate Backup Lite offers a mix of features for devices with and without root privileges. Thanks to an introduction and clearly arranged UI, it’s easy to navigate from the off. Various file formats and areas of the smartphone can be backed up, with SMS being the most recent thing to be included.
You can upload your back ups to Dropbox, Google Drive and Box. For super-users, you can also freeze an app's state and restore it later.
|PROS
|CONS
|Great design
|No support for media files
|Comprehensive information on programs
|Root functionality excellent
Super Backup
Super Backup can not only back up messages and contacts but also applications, call logs, bookmarks and your calendar. Super-user privileges are only required for backing up settings and app data. You can set it to automatically send a copy of any back ups you create to your Gmail address, and it now supports the same with Google Drive.
You can’t backup all media formats with Super Backup Pro, but for those files it does support, the operation is self-explanatory and simple to carry out. The Pro version is devoid of advertising.
|PROS
|CONS
|Easy to create backups
|No automated backups through alternative cloud storage solutions
|Ability to send backups automatically to Gmail
|Can't backup media
|No root access needed
MyPhoneExplorer
For those who are reluctant to let their data stray too far, MyPhoneExplorer allows you to create a complete back up locally on your computer. Simply connect to your PC over WLAN, Bluetooth or a USB cable through the Windows program and you’re ready to go. The tool focuses not only on backing up data, but it also provides additional functions such as sending SMS messages via PC and app management (start, uninstall).
|PROS
|CONS
|All data available offline
|Requires Windows
|Backs up all file types
MyBackup
The target group of MyBackup is newbies. A simple interface and deliberately limited backup options make the app very approachable. It also includes root-requiring options to back up application settings, data and APKs.
Regular users can create back ups of their programs, messages, system settings, APNs and contacts and call lists. Cloud storage is only available from the manufacturer itself, and it’s limited to 100 MB. If you want more space, you will need to pay for it.
|PROS
|CONS
|No need to regist
|Only one cloud storage option
|Offers local backups
|Selection of media made difficult
|Simple interface
|No root access required
Conclusion
Thanks to the automated backup of photos through Dropbox or Google+, as well as music through other cloud storage solutions, there is hardly any need for full back ups of smartphones or tablets. One of the most important uses of backup apps, however, is for backing up application data and settings, so you can transfer these over to a new device with ease.
In this regard, Helium is the best solution for unrooted devices, but super-users still stand to benefit from the extended options it provides. For the smartphone hobbyist, Titanium Backup is the Swiss army knife of backup apps, being simply littered with options.
Have you tried any of these apps? Which backup apps do you trust?
MOST POPULAR ARTICLE
|1
|Best Android games: what you should play in 2017
|2
|Samsung Galaxy S8 rumors: 1,000 fps video, facial recognition for payments and more
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S6 Android Update: Nougat Update Delayed
|4
|WhatsApp text status messages are back
|5
|Best new Android games to download in March
7 comments
I know a special designed android data backup and manage app, just few simple steps to transfer everything from your phone to computer, and you don't need to root your phone, just need enable usb debugging on your phone. By the way, it can't backup app data.
http://www.android-file-manager.com/
Superbackup is one of the best but instead back up your files to pc to stay safe!! because cloud may use your data !!and its not safe always!!and storing in SD or internal memory eats away storage!!
The way I do my backup is as follows:
I use App Backup + Restore(App) to keep a copy of the Apps APKs
I then use Dameon Sync to backup Photos AND APKs to the computer.
ANd finally I connect the phone to the computer and CTRL + A and copy.
For me to get an Image style like on my phone I need to Root it, which I can't do. I attempted it and it broke it. I will try when Samsung finish Updating my phone.
I backup my files using mobogenie PC suite and also super back up app
Why do you have Windows as a con. I do not use that app. I do back up my phone though windows. I really like it because I can changes things and delete files or pictures if I want to. Also up load music, videos, and other stuff. I will never use the cloud
I don't need any one of them because I use twrp to backup everything
Interesting article. I dropped my phone once, borking the hardware, which mercifully responded to a "hard reset" but wiped out all data and apps. I've backed up SMS with a small app ever since. Other personal data is multiply redundant with PCs, online email, etc.
I'd caution users about the difference between "sync" services and true "backup" - Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive etc.are perpetually being rewritten and overwritten on the fly, and are much more prone to casual user error than a true "backup" that passively stores data and requires the direct intention and personal use of a password for any access at all. The user forums of sync services are full of emergency episodes of lost data that sometimes can be fixed by tech support and sometimes not. Users who auto-save valuable photos and other media to the online sync services should make a point of really backing up those media to a secure hard disk or online passive storage service.