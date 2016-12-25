Best apps for Chromecast and Chromecast Audio

Chromecast and Chromecast Audio have been a big hit for Google. They both piggyback off of tablets, smartphones and other Wi-Fi devices to bring new experiences to your TV screens or speakers. Chromecast turns your 'dumb' TV into a smart TV, and Chromecast Audio streams audio to almost any speaker. Beam web browsers, streaming services and games from your device to your TV, or any audio to your speakers. The collection of compatible apps is growing too, so here's our list of the best Chromecast and Chromecast Audio apps.

The Chromecast app collection is always growing, and here are the best of 'em. / © AndroidPIT

Jump to section:

Movie and TV subscription services

Netflix

Netflix was one of the first streaming services available on TV. It has gone through many changes over the years – for better or worse – but you have some slick options available to you now. Note that Chromecast for Netflix is limited to Android devices with Android 4.1 or higher.

With Netflix on your Chromecast you can stream the entire Netflix library of movies and TV shows, in 1080p depending on your Wi-Fi connection. You can get HD videos with the standard HD plan that costs around $10 a month.

Netflix on your Chromecast includes some decent features. You can have subtitles, audio dubbing and Surround Sound. And while you do get a good selection of movies and shows, the price is pretty high and Netflix has been increasing its prices and will likely do so again in the future.

Netflix gives you a large variety of movies and shows to stream. / © AndroidPIT

Netflix

Hulu Plus

Hulu, like Netflix, is a great TV show and movie-watching service, where you can stream unlimited amounts of either on your Android smartphone or tablet for $7.99 per month. It has received high acclaim for offering a great selection and the latest episodes of your favorite shows, such as Family Guy, Sons of Anarchy, and Gotham.

All of this, of course, can be beamed from your smartphone or tablet to your TV via the wonderful Chromecast.

Watch an unlimited amount of movies and TV shows with Hulu Plus. / © Hulu

Hulu: Watch TV & Stream Movies

HBO Now

HBO Now, like HBO Go, is a standalone streaming service that doesn't require a cable subscription package. For $14.99 per month with HBO Now, you can have access to your favorite HBO shows not just on your phone, but also through Chromecast. Enjoy shows like Game of Thrones or The Wire on the big screen, without paying for cable.

Enjoy HBO's massive hits on the big screen without paying for cable. / © HBO

HBO NOW

Apps for streaming from your smartphone to your TV

MegaCast

MegaCast is a unique and powerful Chromecast app. You can play any video without any restrictions, with real time transcoding. If Chromecast does not support the video, MegaCast will convert the video right there without a wait. There are no delays or geo-restrictions.

MegaCast is one of the first Chromecast players with real time conversion support. You don't have to worry about support for videos anymore. It allows you to watch any video for free with just one click. That includes any clip you have on your phone or tablet.

Once you have videos downloaded on your device, you can sort them into folders to make it easier to find them. There are lots of options in the Settings to enhance your experience. You can change the subtitles, the background transparency or choose the video quality to get the most out of the app.

You can sort and find your media easily with MegaCast. / © AndroidPIT

MegaCast - Chromecast player

AllCast

AllCast, from legendary developer Koushik Dutta, is one of the original and best Chromecast streaming apps. AllCast not only works with Chromecast, it can also be used to stream to your Amazon Fire TV, Xbox 360, Roku, Apple TV and more. Note that the free version has a five-minute viewing limit per session, so consider forking out the US$4.99 for the premium version.

AllCast was one of the original Chromecast apps, and it's still one of the best. / © AndroidPIT

AllCast

VideoStream

VideoStream is the VLC of Chromecast streaming: it plays everything. With no need for different codecs or plugins, VideoStream simply streams content from your laptop or PC direct to your Chromecast-equipped TV. That's right, this is actually a Chrome extension for your computer, but once it's installed, you just need to grab the VideoStream Remote app from the Play Store and you can control everything from your phone or tablet.

From a phone, laptop or tablet, VideoStream just works. / © Team VideoStream

Videostream Chromecast: Mobile

BubbleUPnP

The Chromecast already does a great job at streaming most things you throw it at directly from different devices, but BubbleUPnP acts as a great bridge to let you stream things from different DLNA devices, media servers and cloud storage services.

BubbleUPnP has some nifty Chromecast-specific features too, such as transcoding various media formats that are incompatible with Chromecast by default so that they work with the dongle. Rounding off the great features is a playback queue, which lets you line up media from various different devices to play on your Chromecast.

BubbleUPNP is a great hub of all your DLNA and UPnP devices, whose content you can then stream to Chromecast. / © Bubblesoft

BubbleUPnP for DLNA/Chromecast

Plex

Plex is a personal multimedia app that lets you stream your videos, music, photos and home movies to your Android phone from any computer which is running Plex Media Server. It enables media syncing from your phone, as well as from Google Drive, Dropbox and other cloud storage services.

And now it goes a step further with Chromecast support: you can enjoy the services Plex has to offer on your HDTV. The mobile app costs US$4.99 on the Play Store.

Sync, organize and view your media with Plex. / © Plex, Inc.

Plex for Android

Music streaming

Spotify

It was only in 2015 that Spotify support was added for Chromecast, but we're glad it was. Now we can enjoy our favorite music streaming service on our TV, with more than 30 million songs to choose from in an intuitive user interface. This is a must-have Chromecast app.

Now you can enjoy your favorite music-streaming service with Chromecast. / © Spotify

Spotify Music

Pandora

Pandora needs little introduction as a streaming radio app, but it is Pandora's Chromecast support that earns it a spot on this list. The best thing is, you probably already have Pandora on your phone, so there's no need to install anything else since it works with Chromecast already. If you're not already using Pandora, then give it a try and access up to 100 personalized radio stations for free.

Pandora needs no introduction, but did you know it already works with Chromecast? / © Pandora

Pandora® Radio

Deezer

Offering a consistently excellent alternative to the likes of Spotify, Deezer is particularly great for those listeners who are into rarities and live albums. The interface recently underwent an aesthetic overhaul, too. Deezer's library varies between countries, but it actually comprises more songs (about 40 million) than Spotify (around 30 million).

Deezer is a superb alternative to some of the more popular services. / © AndroidPIT

Deezer - Songs & Music Player

iHeartRadio

With thousands of radio stations to choose from, this easy-to-use app lets you tune in and start listening to your favorite music for free. The iHeartRadio app also features sophisticated algorithms to create custom stations for you based on your favorite music, and also lets you tune in to live radio and the occasional live music event. It's designed to work with your Chromecast, making it the best music-streaming app currently available for the dongle.

iHeartRadio is the best music-streaming app available for ChromeCast. / © iHeartMedia

iHeartRadio Free Music & Radio

Games for Chromecast

Big Web Quiz

There are few games that feel as perfectly matched to the Chromecast as Big Web Quiz. Little wonder, considering it was developed by Google's in-house Creative Lab. With this app, you and four friends compete against each other in answering trivia questions as quickly as possible. Each of you answers them on your own device, while the questions and overall scoreboard are displayed on the big screen.

Questions are drawn from the Google Knowledge Graph, so are always up-to-date and refer to the most recent events happening in the world, as well as historical events, and other (sometimes crazy) categories.

Big Web Quiz is the best game designed with the Chromecast in mind. / © Google Creative Lab

Big Web Quiz

Just Dance Now

Ubisoft has made its popular Wii game available for the Chromecast. Keep a firm grip on your smartphone, get dancing, and Just Dance will evaluate your performance. The app features an online multiplayer mode, ads and in-app purchases.