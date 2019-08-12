BWM e-Mini coming in 2020 as pre-orders skyrocket

The BMW e-Mini has what it takes to become a cult car even before it hits the roads. No wonder that there are tens of thousands of pre-orderers - despite the slightly high price tag.

According to a report in the German newspaper, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, BMW has already received a whopping 45,000 advanced orders for the new e-Mini. The figure comes from Elena Eder, project manager for the e-Mini at BMW. However, it will take some time before the new electric car from BMW is presented. The first Mini with an electric drivetrain will be unveiled at the beginning of 2020.

BMW has copied the sales hype strategy of Tesla, allowing customers to register an interest in the car before it has even been officially presented. This also allows you to be able to estimate the demand for the first batch of production as well as possible with the help of binding advance orders from Tesla. "It works," says Elena Eder, Project Manager for the e-Mini. According to the manager, the e-Mini will be sold "in considerable quantities".

The e-Mini has the potential to become a real bestseller / © BMW

Production of the electric car will initially take place at the BMW plant in Oxford, England - and will start on November 1, currently considered to be the first day after the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. "The Brexit is a disruptive factor," continues Eder. "Whatever happens, we are ready for any eventuality. It does not affect us, it has been talked about for so long that we are prepared for all eventualities."

The e-Mini is not exactly cheap

The BMW e-Mini has what it takes to become a genuine cult car for the e-mobility generation, as the number of preorders shows. The price, which starts at €32,500 for the base model, does not seem to be deterring drivers either. If you want the e-Mini as a convertible, BMW demands €37,500. For comparison, the regular combustion engine Mini starts at €17,400 new. However, as is well known, electric cars are subsidized by the state, so the purchase prices cannot be compared 1:1. Nevertheless: For such a compact car as the Mini, the costs are already quite high, especially since the e-Mini is only suitable to a limited extent as a family car. Among other things, it would need a much larger trunk - but that is actually one of the strengths of electric cars.