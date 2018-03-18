Could the Huawei P20 compete with the Samsung Galaxy S9?

With the absence of HTC, Huawei, LG, and Lenovo, Samsung used the Mobile World Congress as an opportunity to quietly present its new high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and S9+. And let’s just say right away that the South Korean manufacturer shined bright that week, despite the fact that there were no game-changing innovations. Fortunately for us, Huawei will be the first manufacturer to react at the end of the month with the presentation of their new flagships. But will they pose a threat to Samsung’s dominance of the market?

We already wrote about this topic in the weeks leading up to MWC. The Barcelona show was a perfect opportunity for Samsung to showcase itself. The world leader took advantage of the other manufacturers’ absence to show that it was the manufacturer most equipped to compete with Apple’s iPhone in terms of sales. Without really having any novel features, the Galaxy S9 appears nevertheless like one of the best smartphones at the moment.

Huawei is preparing its response

But the competition hasn’t yet had its last word, and it will have some additional time to prepare its response. Huawei will be the first to strike. The brand has invited the press to Paris on March 27 to present its new Huawei P20, which will replace the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. The event should be important, as the Chinese manufacturer has decided to privately book the Grand Palais for the occasion. This year, the company approached the event knowing that MWC was reserved for Samsung. And to prevent its new smartphones from being overlooked, Huawei decided to postpone its launch.

In addition to a big show, the Chinese manufacturer should present some interesting new features in its flagships. Although last year the manufacturer didn’t present anything especially original, this year could be somewhat different. According to the latest rumors, the new Huawei P20 will come with a notch just like the Essential Phone, iPhone X or other recent smartphones presented at MWC. What a nice way to seduce iPhone fans users as well Android users.

This is what the new Huawei P20 Pro should look like. / © Huawei vía Winfuture

The complete camera package

Year after year, Huawei has perfected its products and built its line with special attention to photography. Their partnership with Leica in their previous versions proved this to be the case. For the first time this year, Huawei will offer three rear photo sensors, and two of them have an f/1.6 aperture. The third sensor has an f/2.4 aperture on its top model, the P20 Pro. It also has the option of having a zoom X3 (with focal lengths of 27 and 80 mm).

The three sensors should be able to capture up to twice as much light as the previous generation and should be accompanied by automatic scene recognition and intelligent parameter management using artificial intelligence.