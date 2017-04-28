Facebook Messenger tips and tricks: from notifications to locations

The Facebook Messenger app for Android provides far more than just a simple messaging service. Today we’re going to look at some of the cool things you can do with Facebook Messenger, as well as how to remove some of the more annoying aspects of it. Here are our best Facebook Messenger tips and tricks for Android.

Find friend suggestions in Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger helps you connect with people by providing friend suggestions based on mutual connections. You can even add a contact in Messenger without having to set things up with a new friend request.

Open Messenger and tap on the menu option with the three dots at the bottom of the screen.

Enter Message Requests

Scroll down to see which new friends have been suggested for you.

Tap the add button to include the person in your Messenger contacts.

You'll now be able to chat with your new contact via Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Messenger makes it easy to find your friends.

Find phone numbers for your contacts in Facebook Messenger

Firstly, the only way you'll be able to find this out depends on your contact's privacy and security settings. If your friends have their details set to "only me," you won't be able to see them. You can see whether your friends have made their details available with the following steps:

Open Messenger and tap on the menu option with the three dots at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll down through your list of friends. Tap on the three dots next to the person you're wanting to contact and select "Contact info."

A box will appear containing the status of the contact and their contact number.

Send a GIF in Facebook Messenger

For a while now Facebook Messenger has had a dedicated GIF button in the Facebook Messenger app, which allows you to use images from outlets like Giphy and Riffsy.

Open a Facebook Messenger chat and tap the GIF icon.

Scroll through the GIFs and tap twice on the image you want to send.

The GIF will appear in the chat and automatically play on a loop.

Facebook Messenger now comes with a handy GIFs button.

Share your music with Spotify

We all love to share things with our friends, and sometimes there's that thumping new track that you just have to get out there for all your nearest and dearest to enjoy. Facebook and Spotify have joined forces to help make this easier for you. The people you share a song with will be able to listen to a 30-second clip directly within Messenger but will have to open up Spotify in order to listen to it in full. Do to this you'll need a Spotify app, but after that it's all smooth sailing:

Select a contact.

Tap on the "Plus" symbol.

Open the Spotify extension. This will open Spotify within Facebook Messenger, and allow you to type the name of the song, artist or playlist you are wanting to send.

Select your music. It will then be automatically be sent to your contact.

Spread the music love thanks to Spotify!

Play hidden basketball game on Facebook Messenger

The latest version of Facebook Messenger has a cool new feature that allows you to play a game of basketball during a chat. The game is free but it's hidden. Read below for how to access it.

How to play Facebook Messenger hidden basketball game:

Update to the latest version of Messenger in the Play Store Open a chat with one of your contacts Send the basketball emoji to them. It's circled in red in the left-side screenshot below Once the emoji has been sent, simply tap on it to start the game

My best score was only one...

Turn off notification alerts on the Android Facebook Messenger app

You know how it is: someone starts a group conversation asking if anybody wants to buy their leather sofa, and before you know it you’re getting non-stop buzzes about upholstery. If you’ve ever found yourself in a similar situation, here's a couple of tips for how to stop receiving those notifications without actually leaving the conversation.

How to turn off Facebook Messenger notifications for a single conversation:

Launch the Facebook Messenger app In your conversations tab (the far left tab), tap and hold on the conversation you wish to mute Tap Mute notifications Select the length of time you want the notifications to be muted for

Tap and hold on the conversation you want to mute, and select for how long.

How to turn off Facebook Messenger notifications for all conversations on Android:

Launch the Facebook Messenger app Tap the settings menu (the cog wheel) Tap Notifications & Sounds Tap the toggle at the top of the page to turn notifications On or Off Select the length of time you want the notifications to remain muted for

Go to your settings, tap notifications & sounds, then toggle it off on the following page.

How to make a voice call in Facebook Messenger

Did you know that Facebook Messenger allows you to make free calls? Well, you probably did. But are you taking advantage of it? Simply tap on the call button (highlighted below) in one of your conversation windows and you will begin calling the person in that conversation.

If you are in a group conversation, you can select the individual contact you wish to call.

How to make a group shortcut for Facebook Messenger

If there's a crew you talk to all the time, then why not bypass the app launching altogether and pin a group chat shortcut to your home screen? Just go to your Groups tab where you can select an existing group or create a new one and tap the little menu button on the top right of the Group tile. From here simply select ''Create shortcut'' to have a chat group shortcut added to your home screen.

Simply go to your Groups page, hit the menu and create a home screen shortcut.

How to send a picture with Facebook Messenger

Did you know you can take a photo direct from the keyboard in Messenger? See that little camera icon? Tap that to turn your keyboard space into a mini viewfinder (which you can also expand). You can switch between the front or back mounted cameras and snap a quick pic with the vertical send button rather oddly placed right in the middle of the viewfinder. Tap the little image icon next to the camera to choose from previously taken pics.

You can try to send a nicer picture than mine, if you like.

How to send a big thumbs up with Facebook Messenger

If you're feeling a little like Miley Cyrus and have a need for a particularly big thumbs up, then just press and hold the Like button to inflate the size of your thumb. If a simple Like won't do the trick then hit that little emoji button at the end of the text entry field, hit your sticker collection or revert to your device's emoji supported keyboard for a bit more expressive flair.

Tap the thumb button to do a little like, or hold it to create a bigger one.

How to send or view a location with Facebook Messenger

If you want a super easy way to let your friends know where you are Facebook, all you need to do is send a message. As long as you have "location" enabled in your settings, they will be able to see where you are.

Similarly, if your friend has it enabled, simply tap on a message to bring up the location from which is was sent. If you don't want to share your location at all, head to your settings and uncheck that "location" box.

So much easier than describing the exact corner you're on.

Are there any other Facebook Messenger tips or help you need? Let us know in the comments below.