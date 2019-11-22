Oppo Reno 2 review: a beautiful endurance runner

"Finally another exciting smartphone", I thought during the review of the Oppo Reno 2. The completely bezel-less display, the mechanically hidden selfie camera, the in-display fingerprint sensor, beautiful decorations on the back and appealing technical features including high-quality cameras make the smartphone an insider tip. But read and judge for yourself!

Rating

Good ✓ Long battery life

✓ Dual SIM

✓ Very good cameras

✓ Beautiful design

✓ Headphone jack Bad ✕ No IP certification

✕ Relatively expensive

Oppo Reno 2 design and build quality The Oppo Reno 2 is a feast for the eyes, especially as it is actually just an upper mid-range smartphone. The design delivers some beautiful details, which together leave a lasting positive impression. This starts with the smooth feel, which is achieved by the aluminum frame and the Gorilla Glass 6 perfectly joined at the front and back. On the back, the "Oppo" logo and the lettering "Designed for Reno" neon-blue and brightly framed. The reflections create a play of light that one would never expect from objects that have become so conventional as a smartphone. Without LEDs, the light on the back of the Oppo Reno 2 is really pretty / © AndroidPIT Shortly after unpacking, however, most of you will want to use the protective cover. After all, the pleasure of the smooth design is quickly lost when the glass cracks. The included protective cover is also the most beautiful free package insert that I have received so far. The massive and yet haptically appealing fake leather design, unfortunately, covers a large part of the pretty trim (pictured above), but looks much better than the transparent silicone sleeves of many other smartphone manufacturers. The green shiny reflective paint of the power button can be seen without a cover / © AndroidPIT The design highlight, as seen in various smartphones this season, is the pop-up camera. With the Reno 2, Oppo decided on the shark fin design again. In this case, the camera rotates out of the upper edge of the housing. The process generates a quiet engine noise and takes place so quickly that Face Unlock does not take any longer than with statically installed selfie cameras. Together with the selfie camera, the microphone also appears / © AndroidPIT The only shortcoming in the design of the Reno2 is perhaps the lack of IP certification. We do not know to what extent the manufacturer has nevertheless installed protective measures against penetrating dirt and moisture.

Oppo Reno 2 display The display of the Oppo Reno 2 has been designed to be completely borderless just like the predecessor. The 6.5-inch display comes in a 20:9 format and has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels or 401 DPI. The AMOLED display emits up to 500 candelas against daylight, which is sufficient in most places even on sunny days. The Oppo Reno2 display is rimless and rich in contrast / © AndroidPIT The image output can be adjusted by numerous software settings: Quasi step-less control of color temperature

Font and display size

"Night protection." Blue filters Black-and-white mode Read mode: white text on black background

You can activate an Always-on display. However, this will only display the date and time, but not notifications. The fingerprint sensor is integrated behind the glass. It works with similar precision and speed as conventional models.

Oppo Reno 2 software Oppo uses the ColorOS Android interface for its devices. Our test device had version ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 with the security patch from August 05, 2019. Special features of the software interface are: App encryption

Children's area

Private safe (hidden file folder)

App Cloner

Game space So you can hide apps or files, install two parallel versions of WhatsApp or optimize for games. Oppo also incorporates several important Android standard features, such as Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls, and eliminates others, including user-profiles and seamless system updates. The standard Oppo Reno 2 launcher has an app drawer / © AndroidPIT After all, Oppo has adapted to the Android standard and now offers an app drawer. Older versions distributed all app icons in an iPhone style on the start screens - much to the displeasure of order-loving users. It's nicer if we can choose between both versions - with or without an app drawer - without an additional app. Speaking of choices: for navigating through the apps you can decide whether you want to have one, two or three buttons at the bottom and how they should be arranged. If you decide to go for gesture navigation, you have the choice of whether the back gesture should be designed in Google Pixel or iPhone X style. Game Space (left), the floating menu (center) and Soloop (right) are the only software that has been preinstalled on the Reno 2 / © AndroidPIT Only a few apps pre-installed Oppo preinstalls only two apps: Soloop is a video editing app that lets you create TicToc-style short videos. Game Space is like Samsung's Game Mode, which adjusts processor performance and notifications while playing. In addition, a menu floats permanently at the level of the power button, allowing you to quickly start important apps such as a phone or camera from anywhere.

Oppo Reno 2 performance Oppo uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G in the Reno2. The chipset is manufactured with an eight-nanometer process and has been optimized in terms of efficiency and gaming performance compared to the normal 730. You can see that on the Reno 2 too. In everyday tasks, strong multitasking, photo and video editing, and ultimately gaming, the Reno2 never gets sluggish. Oppo Reno 2 benchmark comparison Oppo Reno 2 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 2392 4607 3D Mark Sling Volcano 2258 4841 3D Mark Ice Storm Unlimited ES 2.0 36938 41138 Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) 547/1743 748/2831

Oppo Reno 2 audio The Oppo Reno 2's sound comes from a single loudspeaker located to the left of the USB port at the bottom edge. The sound is neither overdone nor overdriven. To the left of the USB-C socket, we have the good old headphone jack. The matching headphones are included, but they are not very good. They have hard earbuds that don't really fit firmly in the ear due to the lack of silicone fittings. Below you can find everything for audio at Reno 2 / © AndroidPIT When telephoning, the headphones and speakers offer ordinary to good quality. Hands-free talking is effortless in the subway and on a bicycle, even though the headphones were in constant danger of falling out in the latter case.

Oppo Reno 2 camera Another highlight of the Oppo Reno 2 is without a doubt the four main cameras and the shark fin selfie cam. Especially the main camera and the zoom camera provide very good results , while the wide-angle camera provides similarly good results only as a macro lens and for videos. The four sensors work hand in hand in the camera app / © AndroidPIT At the back of Oppo Reno 2 there are four cameras. The 48-megapixel camera has an optical image stabilizer and records images in twelve megapixels. You can increase the memory resolution of the JPGs to 48 megapixels; but the additional details don't justify the fourfold memory requirement. The photos of the main camera are rich in detail and contrast, sharp and hardly noisy. The 13-megapixel telephoto camera is activated when you press the 2x or 5x button in the camera app. The 2x zoom is actually optical, the 5x zoom, on the other hand, is the "hybrid zoom" mentioned in the imprint, thus de facto a digital zoom with all its interpolation errors. If you stay in 2x mode, you'll get sharp, detailed photos with rich colors. A gallery of photos taken with the Reno 2 The least convincing is the 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. This delivers noisy, low-contrast and low-detail photos of wide motifs. However, thanks to its autofocus system, it is well suited for macro photography. The 2-megapixel depth sensor is monochrome and works in portrait mode with the 48-megapixel camera. This has good object recognition and produces clean bokeh effects in almost all cases. At night all cats are colorful The Reno 2 can use night mode with all main cameras. Apparently, it's just a software feature that combines multiple photos of a sensor into a relatively sharp, brightened image. The results are astonishing at first, but not overwhelming. Videos can be recorded by both the main and zoom cameras in 4K at 30 fps. The wide-angle camera only creates Full HD. All cameras use electronic image stabilization (EIS). If you switch it off, the image section of the recording will be slightly larger. The colors of the former and the latter are juicy and appealing, but the zoom camera unfortunately provides pale colors. You can switch between the cameras on the fly during recording.

Oppo Reno 2 battery The battery life of the Oppo Reno 2 is very good. During my test, the battery lasted two days and three hours, with the screen turned on for a total of seven hours. It was very nice to observe that the battery life is not bought with the compulsive closing of background apps. Notifications from Telegram, Threema or Hangouts always arrived immediately. Even eBay auctions have not escaped me with the Reno 2. The Reno 2's battery held for two days, seven hours of which the screen was active / © AndroidPIT Oppo provides the Reno 2 with a quick charger. The proprietary VOOC-3 technology fully charges the smartphone's 4,000 mAh battery within 80 minutes. For a complete day of battery life, the device only needs 30 minutes to charge.