Free apps for Android and iOS: our finds of the week
This week we searched for temporarily free apps for you on several app stores. The selection of free apps for iOS and Android is extensive this week. Check them out!
At the time of writing this article, all apps I have listed are available for free for Android and iOS.
Free apps for Android
Games
- Legend of the moon (free instead of €1): A platform game with nice graphics, which reminds us of former computer games. A plus point: the game does not require in-app purchases.
Productivity apps
- ET Music Player Pro (free instead of €4.29): a music player that offers, among other things, an equalizer and virtualizer. It works with Android 5.1 and above, and the player can also be displayed as a widget.
- Clipboard Pro (Free instead of €2.89): an app that offers you a clipboard for content or URLs. The app offers an overlay display and a button (floating) to start the app.
Free Apps for iOS
Games
- Cytus II (free instead of €1.99): a music-rhythm game, which is also available (not free) in the Google Play Store.
- Follow.trail (free instead of €3.49): a little puzzle game where you have to try to get all the stones. Based on the motto "thinking for yourself makes you smart", it is not possible to skip levels or see tips.
- Animal Camp: Healing Resort (free instead of €2.29): at Animal Camp you become a farmer and open your own Healing Resort. It has only very distantly something to do with Animal Crossing. I'll link you to a YouTube video below).
- Mini-U: 99 Aliens (free instead of €3.49): a hide-and-seek game for children, where they can playfully learn the numbers from 1 to 99.
Productivity apps
- Auxy Jam - Simple Beat Maker (free instead of €3.99): a beatmaker with which you can easily create your own music. By the way, David recently wrote a detailed article on this topic: The best chord apps for musicians and budding songwriters.
- MoodWell: mood journal tracker (free instead of €3.49): this app offers you a diary that allows you to track your feelings in different situations (e.g. weather conditions). For this purpose, the app offers extensive input options and shows you mood statistics. (We have no experience with how the app developer handles data!)
These were our finds of the week. Leave us a comment if you find any bugs or have suggestions for currently free apps.
