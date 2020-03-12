Samsung Galaxy fold scam: YouTuber MKBHD exposes bold fraud

For some months now, the cheap folding mobile phones of the Escobar brand have been making headlines on the internet. Samsung quality at a fraction of the price of a Galaxy Fold - that sounds tempting for many. A famous YouTuber has now uncovered the truth behind the Escobar Fold 2. Regular buyers will probably never receive the device.

The Escobar Fold 2 is a smartphone that looks like the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The only difference between the Escobar phone and the Galaxy model is the flashy golden lacquer and the noble logo. The truth is that the Escobar Fold 2 is a Samsung Galaxy Fold - with gold foil stuck onto the case. So why not buy one immediately when you can have a Galaxy Fold, which costs nearly $2,000, for just under $400? Of course, there is a massive catch.

The people behind Escobar phones are scammers. Tech YouTube star Marques Brownlee recently exposed the scam in an online video titled "The Truth Behind Escobar Fold 2". In it, he shares the story of how he had already ordered the first version of the folding smartphone last year, but it never arrived. The famous YouTuber also ordered the second version out of curiosity - this time under a different name - without success. It was soon clear that the Escobar smartphone was a brazen scam, and MKBHD, as he is known online, discovered how his fame was being exploited by the brand. Brownlee later received a package from the alleged manufacturer out of the blue at the end of January with an apology and an "upgrade" of his first order, as the first Escobar folding phone was no longer available.