WhatsApp will no longer work on these smartphones from 2020

Like every year, in 2020 WhatsApp will stop supporting some older devices that are therefore not able to meet the new features offered by the messaging app. Here is the list of devices that will lose WhatsApp support from 2020.

There's no doubt that WhatsApp is the world's most widely-used instant messaging app. WhatsApp's team continually integrates new features that are often 'stolen' from sister apps, primarily Instagram, to optimize the user experience, whether you use it to communicate with friends and family or for work. That's why it's important to know that from 2020 WhatsApp will no longer support certain devices.

Bye Bye Windows Phone! / © Inferiorz Presents/Shutterstock

The company has announced on its blog that on the following platforms it will no longer be possible to create a new account or verify an existing account:

Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and earlier versions (from February 1st, 2020)

iOS 8 and earlier (from February 1st, 2020).

This means that theoretically it will still be possible to continue using the app (if you already have an account) but in a limited way as some features may stop working at any time. The matter is a lot worse for those of you using the operating system knowns as Windows Phone. From January 1st, 2020, Windows Phone will no longer receive any WhatsApp support.

The reason WhatsApp decides not to support some platforms every year is because of the limited number of users who actually use them and the impossibility from the technical side to implement new features. So if you have in your hands a device with Android 4.0.3 and later, iOS 9 and later or KaiOS 2.5.1 and later, you can rest assured! If not, consider buying a new smartphone.