If camera quality matters to you, you should wait for the Samsung Galaxy S11

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has just been presented but, according to Ice Universe, if you are interested in the camera, you'd better not buy it and wait for the arrival of the Galaxy S11 instead.

Galaxy S11: a camera "never seen before"

There are no photos and no technical details regarding the Galaxy S11, revealed so far. The only bit of information leaked on the internet is a tweet published by @Universelce: "The S11 camera will introduce something that has never been seen before. Samsung fans, if you are interested in the camera, skip the Note 10".

The S11 camera will bring something that has never been seen before. Samsung fans, if you care about the camera, please skip Note10 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 26, 2019

Ice Universe had already suggested that the new generation of Galaxy S sensors might have larger pixels than the 1.4-micron ones. But today's tweet is a message that, without revealing anything concrete, goes straight to the point and takes a rather strong stance against the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10. If you are interested in the camera and you are a fan of the South Korean manufacturer, do not buy it, rather wait for the new generation of Galaxy S. But how will the Galaxy S11 be better?

What will the camera of Galaxy S11 offer?

The Note 10 Plus integrates four cameras: one ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel camera, one normal focal length 12-megapixel camera, one with a 2x zoom and one frontal 10-megapixel camera. DxO Mark has placed it at the top of the cameraphone ranking so, in terms of the camera, it's not doing badly. Details and the representation of colors when the light is good are remarkable, as well as the speed of the camera app. Not to mention the portraits taken by the camera for selfies.

My colleague Steffen, however, who has already put the camera of his Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus to the test, was not completely convinced, especially with regard to performance in low light conditions where the loss of detail and photographic noise are noticed greatly.

We can assume a Galaxy S11 will have a setup of three main cameras on the back, as the Samsung Galaxy S10 does, but with higher resolution lenses. The Galaxy S11 could thus improve the experience with night shots. Samsung could use the 48 and 64-megapixel sensors presented on May 9 and planned to be mass-produced in the second half of this year.

"With more pixels and advanced pixel technologies, Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 and GM2 will bring a new level of photography to today's most elegant mobile devices that will improve and help change the way we record our daily lives," said Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensors at Samsung Electronics.

Expecting a Galaxy S11 with an improved camera compared to the previous generation and the new Galaxy Note 10 is certainly not something astounding, especially as the photography industry is the field where all brands, especially when it comes to flagships, has focused in recent years. By improving night shots, Samsung could catch up with Huawei and Google, the two most ruthless rivals in this industry.

What do you expect from the camera of the future Galaxy S11?