Huawei's new Kirin 990 will make its debut on September 6

There's no doubt now: the new HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor will be made official by Huawei during the IFA in Berlin on September 6. The date is confirmed by a video teaser released by the Chinese company.

The new Kirin 990 processor, built with 7nm FinFET process, is ready to debut. On September 6, under the tents of the IFA 2019 in Berlin, it will be announced by Huawei. The new chip is presented as a revolutionary SoC that looks to the future with 5G support. It is not clear whether such support will require a dedicated modem or not but what we can expect is optimized performance.

The name of the chip is not confirmed in the video teaser but will almost certainly be the one leaked so far on the internet: the 990. It's a name would follow the pattern we have seen with previous generations: last year we saw the 980, which was unveiled a year after the 970.

Are you ready for #5G? It's time to #RethinkEvolution as the #Huawei Kirin Chipset launches us into the future #HuaweiIFA2019 pic.twitter.com/5T60b9QjPj — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 23, 2019

The new Kirin will be the heart of the new Mate 30 series, expected in September and later also of the P40 series. The Mate X, initially promised to be married to Kirin 980, will also come with the new chip, thanks to its delay. All we have to do is wait for the IFA to find out more about the brand's new racehorse processor.

