Galaxy S7 (Edge): Samsung no longer delivers monthly updates
Everything comes to an end and so does the long lasting monthly support for the Samsung Galaxy S7 (Edge). But the South Korean manufacturer is not completely abandoning the two popular smartphone models.
It has been a good three years since Samsung introduced the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. For a long time, the manufacturer even provided the two extremely popular models with monthly security updates, albeit not necessarily in time for Google's release.
However, the March update will be the last to be part of the monthly security updates by Samsung. From now on, a patch for the former flagship duo will only be delivered once a quarter. But this is by no means a bad development, because at that time many other manufacturers would have simply stopped supporting such an old model.
It is also the first time that Samsung has officially updated a Galaxy S model three years after its release. Although earlier models such as the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy S6 were updated as well, they were usually updated very irregularly and when it was absolutely necessary for safety reasons.
How often does my Samsung smartphone get security updates?
In Samsung's Mobile Security Blog you can also see which models are currently officially provided with monthly and which with quarterly security updates:
These smartphones continue to receive monthly security updates:
- Galaxy S7 Active, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active
- Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A8 (2018)
These smartphones continue to receive quarterly security updates:
- Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE
- Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70
- Galaxy J2 (2018), Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Top
- Galaxy J4, Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+
- Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8
- Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30
- Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab A 10.5, Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A Plus 8 (2019)
- Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab S4 10.5, Galaxy S5e 10.5, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh, Galaxy View 2
Do you still call a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge your own?
Source: Samsung Mobile Security
1 Comment
When I had my s7edge I loved it. For myself, it was one of the best designed ever produced. I still find myself missing it, the perfect size at 5.5 in display!