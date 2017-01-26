The latest rumors for the Google Pixel 2: will it be waterproof?

And the Google Pixel saga continues. The first two smartphones of the new line were a success with good customer satisfaction, despite a few small quirks . Now, we’re starting to hear about the next contender, the Pixel 2, or Pixel 2017. The name not yet known, which we’ll keep you posted about in this article. Read on for the first tip offs from the rumor mill.

Google Pixel 2: price and release

In case Google plans on continuing to release devices at the same time of year, it’s probable that we would see the Pixel 2 arrive in October 2017. Google will continue to charge high-end prices, cloning the likes of Apple’s iPhone’s cost. The future model would therefore likely surpass the price of the Pixel and Pixel XL, which came out starting at $649 and $769 respectively.

Google Pixel 2: tech specs and build

After we saw the first renderings of the Pixel 2 in the Indian Express, we now have higher hopes about the smartphone’s build. 9to5Google reporter Stephen Hall supposedly found out at last year’s Pixel event that the Pixel 2 will be waterproof.

This would allow Google to rectify a past blunder. The Pixel didn’t quite stand up to the iPhone 7, which is waterproof just like the Galaxy S7. Both of these latter devices are important competitors and set the bar pretty high in regards to what high-end smartphones should offer. The Pixel, the first generation of its kind, found itself therefore floundering behind its flagship competitors.

Little tidbit we were told in October last year that I forgot about: “Waterproofing definitely coming with next Pixel device.” — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) January 25, 2017

Hall also continues on to say that Google had to make a choice with the first device, whether they would prioritize the build or camera of the smartphone. Seeing as a both would have likely caused a price hike, this means that Google made a choice, which quickly became apparent: the camera.

If Google plans on improving the build quality, we could be in store for some elegant enhancements over the past contender. Water resistance is also not common among smartphone manufacturers yet either: Sony removed this feature from many of its Xperia devices, reserving it solely for its most expensive models, the X Performance and Xperia XZ. LG only protects the V10 against water.

Google Pixel 2: software

So far, these are the only details known. There is a lot of speculation to be made: we would likely see a more improved Assistant on the phone, it would likely run Android O and perhaps other features, such as augmented reality, would be added to the list of what's in store.

What do you think we’ll get out of the next Pixel? Will it be called Pixel 2 or Pixel 2017? Will Google make major improvements over the old one? Let us know in the comments below.