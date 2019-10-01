Google Pixel 4: technical specifications, prices and release date

There are only a few days left before the official launch of the new Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. In order to find out a little more, we decided to take stock of all the rumors and leaks (and there are many of them). So here's everything we know about smartphones so far.

Release date and price What will the new Google Pixel 4s look like? Admittedly, Google and the design of the Pixels has never been really all that fancy. Unfortunately, this year, despite all our hopes, it seems to be the same story. And like last year, we now know the design of the device, because nowadays it is almost impossible to stop leaks. Google has therefore decided to reveal some images itself. Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) 12 June 2019 Google confirms orange Pixel 4 with Times Square ad https://t.co/cpHSplSkmT pic.twitter.com/c49Rf7Z4pD — The Verge (@verge) September 17, 2019 As you can see, the photo module is square and the top bezel is clearly visible, including Google's choice to integrate its new facial recognition technology. A Malaysian retailer also posted a video on Facebook that even shows how to get started with Google Pixel 4. First spotted by Slashleaks, it gives us a better insight into what seems to be the Pixel 4 XL.

The images confirm the fairly visible upper bezel (left) and the camera module (right) / © XDA Developers A new 90 Hz screen! On the screen side, Google has decided to follow the new trend driven by OnePlus with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Of course, two models will be launched, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. The diagonal of the screen (and the battery size) is the main difference between the two devices. The Google Pixel 4 will feature a 5.7-inch AMOLED display. The Google Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.23-inch screen with a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels. In case you haven't seen it enough, Nextrift just posted these leaks of the upcoming Google Pixel 4... Not much left to be seen at this point 😂 pic.twitter.com/wsfktfejNG — Tim Schofield (@qbking77) September 23, 2019 The Pixel 4 will feature new technology for facial recognition / © Google Android 10 (of course) Not surprisingly, it is also the latest version of Android that the device will offer. In addition to a video on its YouTube channel, Google explains on its official blog the facial recognition technology of its next smartphone. In concrete terms, there is no contact with the device, it is the gestures that direct navigation. Called Motion Sense, the feature allow you to turn off the alarms, switch to the previous or next audio track or mute the sound, for example, with touching your Pixel 4. This will be possible thanks to Soli, which, thanks to radar technology, is able to detect gestures made at a distance. A little like we have already seen with the LG G8 ThinQ camera.

A dual camera (finally) If Google had accustomed us until now with only one photosensor, the Pixel 4 will inaugurate a double photo sensor at the back composed of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens with a ToF sensor for depth. In any case, this is what you can guess from the images of the camera. The photo application will also be refreshed with a revised interface. A Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM Inside, according to the latest rumors, the Pixels 4 should offer a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal storage, while in terms of battery capacity, the Pixel 4 would have a battery of 2,800 mAh versus 3,700 mAh for the Pixel 4 XL. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL: technical specifications Brand Google Google Model Pixel 4 Pixel 4 XL System Android 10

with Motion Sense Android 10

with Motion Sense Screen 5.7 inches

1080 x 2160 pixels 6.23 inches

1440 x 3040 pixels Processor 6 GB 6 GB Graphics chip - - RAM Memory 6 GB 6 GB Internal storage 64/128 GB

Memory expansion: microSD player (not likely) 64/128 GB

Memory expansion: microSD player (not likely) Camera rear: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide) + 16 MP (telephoto)

front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide) rear: 12 MP f/1.6, 28mm (wide) + 16 MP (telephoto)

front: 8 MP f/2.0, 19mm (ultrawide) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Sensors - - Battery pack 2800 mAh 3700 mAh Dimensions 147 x 68.9 x 8.2 mm 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm Weight - - DAS - - Special features - No fingerprint reader

- 3D facial recognition - No fingerprint reader

- 3D facial recognition Price at

launch between $800 and $900 between $900 and $1000 Release date and prices There are only a few weeks left before you know everything about the new Pixel 4. Google has invited the press to present its devices on October 15 in New York at 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET.