Why you should consider buying the new OnePlus 7T

Every year in October, as tradition now requires, OnePlus offers us the T variants of its flagships presented a few months earlier. For this 2019 vintage, the Chinese manufacturer has put more innovations on the more affordable model. The result is a welcome update that makes the new OnePlus 7T certainly one of the best deals of the season.

The number of smartphones available on the market, including in the high-end segment, is quite impressive. While we are still waiting for the Google Pixel 4, this back to school year 2019 has already seen the arrival of the Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro/Max, the Mate 30 Pro and the Galaxy Fold. That being said, for me, it is one of the new features of OnePlus, in this case the OnePlus 7T, that I find most interesting at the moment.

Of course, the choice of a phone is sometimes quite subjective and my interest in the brand is not new. But the OnePlus 7T represents the best of what can be found on the market today, while being more accessible than its competitors in terms od price.

The smartphone in Glacier Blue is particularly attractive / © AndroidPIT

Finally some new features for the most accessible model

In recent years, the place of high-end smartphones at affordable prices, with a better price-to-quality ratio, has often been OnePlus' preserve. The Chinese manufacturer, which suffers from much greater competition in this sector than a few years ago, particularly due to the arrival of brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO or Honor, shows that it is still able to keep up.

Unlike a few months ago, Pete Lau and Carl Pei's firm decided to focus on new innovations for its cheapest model. It is hard to find a better technical sheet for the money (599 euros) than the OnePlus 7T.

To summarize, Qualcomm's most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 855+, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and stereo speakers (with Dolby Atmos certification). OnePlus has now also equipped it with a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a nice feature when you scroll and which is still missing on Apple and Samsung flagships.

The new fast Warp Charge 30T is 23% faster than the Warp Charge 30 / © AndroidPIT

The manufacturer has reviewed the size of its notch (31% smaller than the OnePlus 7), slimmed down the device (8.13mm vs 8.20mm) and increased the capacity of its battery (3,800 mAh vs 3,700 mAh). Even better, the smartphone is compatible with the new Warp Charge 30T charging technology, which allows you to go from 1 to 70 percent in 30 minutes!

Android 10 out of the box and a triple camera

The new OnePlus 7T is one of the first devices to be marketed with Android 10 directly on board, along with the OnePlus 7T Pro. The battle is being played a few days away from the future Pixel 4s, but OnePlus has the advantage of not launching its flagships with an older version of Android software. This may seem normal (and it should be) but many manufacturers still launch devices at the beginning of the school year running Android Pie. One example is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

As always, OnePlus should provide good software support / © AndroidPIT

On the photo side, the area where OnePlus has always been in the background, we also benefit from improvements with a triple camera with a 48-megapixel (main sensor), an 8-megapixel (telephoto, x2 zoom), and a 16-megapixel (ultrawide-angle). Having had the smartphone for several days, I can testify to the brand's progress, especially in terms of night mode. The final version of the software should arrive soon to further improve the camera's performance.

In short, the OnePlus 7T is for me the best value for money phone at the moment and the smartphone even allows itself to steal the spotlight from its big brother. By making such an interesting update, it is perhaps a risk for the manufacturer to marginalize the sales of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Are you planning to buy this smartphone? If not, what will you buy instead?