OnePlus 7T vs. OnePlus 7T Pro: these are the differences

As soon as we got used to the fact that there is now a Pro edition in addition to the normal OnePlus smartphone, the manufacturer is already pushing the next two models. Like every autumn, OnePlus presented the T-model, but this year also a T Pro. These are the differences between the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro.

Design: round versus classic

Compared to the OnePlus 7 the design has changed a bit. For example, the OnePlus 7T has a round camera module in which the lenses sit side by side. The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, has a vertical camera module on the back. The Pro model continues to rely on a pop-up camera, while the front camera of the normal 7T is housed in a small notch. It is a little smaller than its predecessor.

Display: the 7T moves up

Furthermore, the normal OnePlus 7T has a smaller display than the 7T Pro: 6.55 compared to 6.67 inches. Both are compatible with HDR10+. The 7T display has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (FullHD+), while the large device has a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels (QHD+). Another new feature is that the AMOLED display of the OnePlus 7T offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz. You won't notice the difference right away, but in the long run you get used to the refresh rate and displays with less feel strange.

On the Pro model, OnePlus holds on to the edge display, so the sides are rounded. The OnePlus 7T, on the other hand, has a flat display. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass.

Technical data OnePlus 7T OnePlus 7T Pro Display 6,55 inch with notch

2,300 x 1,080 pixels, 90 Hz 6,67 inch

3,120 x 1,440 pixels, 90 Hz, fullscreen SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, Adreno 640 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Internal storage 128 GB 256 GB Camera (front) 16 megapixels (f/2.0) Cameras (rear) 48 megapixels (f/1.6)

12 megapixels (f/2.2, 2x zoom)

16 megapixels (17mm ultrawide-angle) 48 megapixels (f/1.6)

8 megapixels (f/2.2, 3x zoom)

16 megapixels (17mm ultrawide-angle)

Laser Focus Battery 3,800 mAh 4.085 mAh Price 599 euros 759 euros

Camera: more Pro for the 7T

While OnePlus leaves the 7T Pro camera unchanged from the OnePlus 7 Pro, the manufacturer is now giving the 7T the same camera. Although the back is arranged in a round element. Technically, however, the two models do not differ much in this area. However, the Pro variant has a laser focus. There is also a difference in the zoom. Both smartphones use the same 13-megapixel sensor. For the enlargement, however, OnePlus trims the photos. This results in a resolution of 12 megapixels for the OnePlus 7T and 8 megapixels for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The software is intended to provide real improvements to the camera. The camera shoots portraits with either the telephoto lens or the main camera. The night mode can now also be used in ultrawide-angle mode. The new super macro mode allows objects to be sharply photographed at a distance of 2.5 cm. The software should also improve backlight photography.

With super stabilization, OnePlus is also entering the field of action cameras. Full-HD video recordings should become even more stable and free of camera shake.

As these are software optimizations, older OnePlus models will also receive these features with the update to Oxygen OS 10, including OnePlus 7 Pro.

Hardware: small updates

OnePlus hasn't changed much in terms of hardware - but that's to be expected in view of the short time between the 7 models launching. The Snapdragon 855+ is now installed as the SoC. The type 485 CPU cores are clocked at 2.96 GHz - not much more than the 2.84 GHz of the Snapdragon 855, while the GPU Adreno 640 promises 15 percent more performance.

Both models now have 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 7T offers 128GB for your own data, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers 256 GB. Both are fast UFS 3.0 storage.

The battery has also grown a bit compared to the older 7 series phones. The battery in the OnePlus 7T is a 3,800 mAh. In the OnePlus 7T Pro it is now 4,085 mAh. Both are charged with Warp Charge 30T. This is supposed to be 23 percent faster than Warp Charge 30. In 30 minutes you should reach 70 percent battery. The new technology takes 60 minutes to fully charge.

To prevent the OnePlus 7 Pro from overheating, OnePlus is once again installing a special cooling system. A ten-layer liquid cooling system is intended to ensure a cool smartphone, especially when playing games. In addition, both models support NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The OnePlus devices also know how to handle aptX, aptX HD, LDAC and AAC.

Availability and price

Both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro will be available from October 17, either directly through the OnePlus website or from retailers. For the OnePlus 7T you have to put €599 on the table. The OnePlus 7T Pro costs €759.