Introducing the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, OnePlus' most powerful smartphone

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Pierre Vitré
The London event organized by OnePlus was rich in announcements. In addition to the new OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, the Chinese manufacturer unveiled the McLaren Edition. The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is the most powerful smartphone ever manufactured by the brand (and certainly the most expensive).

Inspired by the aesthetic approach of the famous car manufacturer McLaren, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition takes up the design of the OnePlus 7T Pro while adding McLaren's iconic Papaya Orange touch and the "carbon fiber" black back. The other difference is the protective shell provided by the manufacturer with an Alcantara finish intended to provide more luxury.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition: what are the specs?

Of course, under the hood, the smartphone differs from the standard version with 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM on board. For the rest, there are also 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage as on the OP7T Pro, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, Warp Charge 30T fast charge support, a 90 Hz AMOLED display and a triple camera.

apit oneplus 7t pro mclaren edition pop up camera
Introducing the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. OnePlus / © OnePlus

On the software side, OnePlus has made some modifications with exclusive animations, themes and wallpapers. The lock screen also features a minimalist clock inspired by the McLaren dashboards. The notification LED on the edges of the display lights up slightly with a papaya orange glow. In addition, custom icons complete the overall immersion in the McLaren universe.

"After last year's successful launch dedicated to speed, we are delighted to offer a new edition with our partner OnePlus. We are two brands of competitors in the constant quest for innovation and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition honors our common passions for design and innovation. We look forward to seeing how OnePlus users and McLaren fans will welcome this collaboration," said Mike Flewitt, McLaren Automotive Managing Director.

apit oneplus 7t pro mclaren edition back angles
The McLaren logo is present on the back of the unit / © OnePlus

Launching on November 5

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will go on sale on November 5. It will also be available exclusively at the FNAC Ternes pop-up store on Saturday 12 October from 11:00 to 20:00. Its price has not been announced but it is not going to be cheap.

apit oneplus 7t pro mclaren edition usb port front
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition / © OnePlus
apit oneplus 7t pro mclaren edition usb port back
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition / © OnePlus
apit oneplus 7t pro mclaren edition back port side
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition / © OnePlus

What do you think of this OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition?

OnePlus

