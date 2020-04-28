The Google Pixel Buds 2 are officially on sale

Google officially presented its new Pixel Buds 2 for the first time in October 2019. After the headphones were listed in some online shops in the last weeks, the true wireless earbuds are now officially available - but not yet in Europe.

After a six-month wait, Made by Google fans can officially buy the new Pixel Buds 2. But if you want to have access to the new in-ear headphones from Google in Europe, you'll have to look around in American online shops. The headphones are currently only available in the USA - and even that only to a very limited extent.

The Google Pixel Buds 2 are officially available

It's not really clear which strategy Google's marketing department is following exactly for Pixel Buds 2. Already last year the company introduced its new true wireless in-ear headphones. After that, silence reigned. Then a few weeks ago, the wireless headphones appeared sporadically on the lists of online shops in different colors. Then the range of colors was shortened. Last but not least, Google rolled out the Pixel Buds app on several Pixel phones yesterday, even before they were officially available.

We still have to wait for the final color selection at Pixel Buds 2. / © Google

It is therefore not surprising that the true wireless headphones are also officially only available in the USA first. However, there is a catch for customers here as well. If you want to buy the Pixel Buds 2 now, you have a very limited choice of colors. The earbuds are currently only available in Clearly White for $179. It is said that Pixel Buds 2 will be available in other countries and in other colors at a later date. It is not yet known when this will be.

Google Pixel Buds 2: what the new true wireless earbuds offer

While the appearance of Pixel Buds 2 still takes a back seat, Google is relying on some features for its functions. As already known from the company, the headphones can be quickly connected to smartphones via Fast Pair (via Bluetooth 5.0). In addition, the battery should provide a runtime of up to five hours - a further 19 hours are to be achieved with the charging case. The battery can be charged either via the USB-C port or completely without cable by means of Qi charging. The IPX4 certification also indicates good dust and sweat protection.

If you are looking for active noise canceling (ANC), you have come to the wrong place. Ambient noise, such as wind, is passively attenuated by jaw sensor and beamforming microphones. In addition, the headphones use adaptive sound, so that the volume is increased when there are louder sources of interference. If these sources go away, the volume is also readjusted and turned down. Besides the integrated Google Assistant, you can also use the earbuds to make calls on your smartphone. You can also find your Pixel Buds 2 again once they have been lost via the pairing. There's also a live translate feature that claims to be able to translate languages using Google Translate live while you talk to another person.

It remains to be seen when we can look forward to the new Google Pixel Buds 2 in Europe and the rest of the world.