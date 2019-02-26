The best 5G smartphones that are ready for the future

The future of mobile connectivity is 5G, and in 2019 the new standard will slowly but surely start playing a role in many areas. At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, the biggest names in the industry have already presented their 5G smartphones, and many are no longer prototypes. That's why in this list we give you the best 5G-ready smartphones.

Huawei Mate X

The one outstanding feature of the Huawei Mate X is its foldable display, the second is the 5G support. Huawei has implemented its own Balong 5000 5G modem into the super smartphone. It supports both Sub6 and mmWave and is therefore well prepared for the beginning of the 5G revolution. The good thing about the folding format is the size, because the smartphone has more than enough space for the many antennas needed for 5G reception.

5G and foldable in one - the Huawei Mate X. / © AndroidPIT

LG V50 ThinQ

At the MWC, LG presented the V50 ThinQ - its first 5G capable smartphone. The new flagship isn't much thicker or bigger than its predecessor, but still houses Qualcomm's latest 5G modem and antennas. In addition to 5G reception, LG also came up with something to counter the folding smartphone hype: a case with a second display that can be switched on and off as desired - not quite as elegant, but still practical.

You can add an additional display to the V50 ThinQ. / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is known for its attractive price-performance ratio for smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is no exception, because with a price of 599 Euros it is the cheapest 5G smartphone on the market so far. Even better - it comes with a full-size display and an attractive design. In terms of software, Xiaomi relies on the self-developed MIUI. Xiaomi now offers its smartphones in most European countries, but unfortunately most don't make their way across the Atlantic unless you resort to importing.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones currently available. / © AndroidPIT

Sony Xperia 1

In Japan, Sony is working on its smartphone future. The Xperia 1 is one of the most important building blocks - and not just because of 5G support. It is the first smartphone with a 4K OLED display in a mega widescreen 21:9 format. This is intended for multimedia fans who enjoy watching movies on their smartphone and perhaps even filming and editing short films themselves. Over 5G they can then also be uploaded online very quickly.