Which smartphones work with Google Stadia?

Google's game streaming service Stadia will be available on more smartphones on February 20. The Alphabet subsidiary announced the news in a press release. So far, only owners of a Pixel smartphone or Chromecast could test the gaming service. Here's the full list.

Google has now published an updated list of compatible smartphones for its game streaming service Stadia. Accordingly, Pixel smartphones are joined by numerous models from the manufacturer Samsung, Asus' ROG Phone and Razer smartphones. The current list of Stadia-compatible smartphones is as follows:

Subscribers to the Google Stadia Founder's Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition or a Stadia Buddy Pass will be able to play on the above-mentioned smartphones from February 20, 2020. Besides Assasin's Creed Odyssey, Doom and Football Manager 2020, party games like Just Dance are also available in Google Stadia. We have created a complete list of Google Stadia games for you which you can find at the link below: