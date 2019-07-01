Honor 20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: not a hard choice

The panorama of smartphones with an excellent price-performance ratio has changed radically in recent times. While OnePlus, whose name has long been associated with low prices, decides to offer its current flagship at a price of over 700 euros, Honor immediately became a victim of the political conflict between Huawei and the United States. But if we were to focus on their respective flagship smartphones, which one would you buy between OnePlus 7 Pro and Honor 20 Pro ?

Determining which of these two smartphones is the best is certainly not easy, especially since we could not review the Honor 20 Pro. However, we have had the opportunity to try it out for a while and, of course, we will update this comparison as soon as we receive a test unit.

A touch of extravagance

It seems that even the world of smartphones should be as eccentric as possible, or at least original. A touch of extravagance helps users remember a particular device better. But in a world where everyone copies, being original is never easy...

Honor has long since decided to stand out from other manufacturers through a hole in the screen, starting with Honor View20 and that can now also be found on other devices of other brands, such as Samsung, for example. The advantage is clearly the renunciation of the notch, but the disadvantage is, of course, the presence of a hole in the display.

N.B.: the HONOR 20 series devices shown in our article are demo versions that may differ in appearance and operation from the final versions.

Honor 20 Pro also has a hole in the screen. / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus was inspired by its sibling brands, also belonging to the BBK Electronics group. Here, too, it is possible to find a front pop-up camera, similar (for its operation, but not for its shape) to the solution adopted by OPPO for its Reno 10x Zoom. Interestingly, OnePlus decided to place the fingerprint sensor under the display, while Honor opted for a more classic solution.

Apart from that, both smartphones have a very modern design overall. Above all, many will like the rear part: the colors chosen by the two manufacturers are really fantastic, especially the gradients of the Honor device, made thanks to Dynamic Holographic Design technology.

Some differences are evident

To notice one of the major differences just look at the two data sheets. To justify a cheaper price, Honor does without an OLED screen. It's still a great panel, but it's not at the level of the OnePlus 7 Pro's AMOLED display at all, especially as it can support a higher resolution (QHD+) and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The front camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro automatically appears from the frame. / © AndroidPIT

On the back, Honor uses four cameras: a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, an 8-megapixel and, finally, the last 2-megapixel used exclusively for macro mode.

The rear of the OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with three sensors: the main one is once again the Sony IMX586 48MP, followed by an ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Unfortunately, not having both smartphones available we are not able to compare them from this point of view, but we will not fail to update the article as soon as possible.

Both devices run Android 9 Pie: Honor relies on its Magic UI, while OnePlus relies on the increasingly popular OxygenOS. We know for sure that OnePlus 7 Pro will receive the update to Android Q, while it is not yet possible to say the same of Honor 20 Pro, which is in an unpleasant stalemate due to the trade war between the United States and China.

High performance on both sides

Both Honor and OnePlus use high-end SoC, respectively the Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 855. There is very little to say about performance: both guarantee a daily experience free from hesitation.

Both smartphones also offer a 4000 mAh battery that they are able to manage thanks to an excellent optimization of the software. In terms of battery life, the Honor 20 Pro is definitely advantaged by the lower resolution display. However, on the OnePlus 7 Pro you can always switch to FHD+ resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate to increase battery life.

As for charging, OnePlus 7 Pro has its own 30W Warp Charge, while Honor 20 Pro "only" 22.5W.

Honor's colors prove to be the most beautiful every year. / © AndroidPIT

Now the question is...

Which of these two smartphones should I buy? At the moment it's easy to answer especially if you live in the US, as the Honor 20 Pro is not available for purchase there, while OnePlus 7 Pro can be purchased almost anywhere in all its variants. However, Honor has just declared that Honor 20 Pro will be coming to Europe for 599 euros, so if you live there, then the contest becomes a little more interesting.