Which phablet should you choose: Honor 8 Pro vs iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Huawei Mate 9, Galaxy S8 & LG G6?

For the first time in its history, Honor is throwing its hat into the ring of high-quality phablets. The recently-released Honor 8 Pro aims to attract an audience that prefers larger screens. Beside the "little" Honor 8, the Honor 8 Pro's mission is to compete with the best flagships on the market. Let's compare the technical specs of the Honor 8 Pro against those of the iPhone 7 Plus , the Samsung Galaxy S8 , the Huawei Mate 9 and the LG G6 .

The Honor 8 Pro is not a revolutionary device in terms of its design, unlike the latest Samsung or LG smartphones. Its resemblance to other models from the Chinese manufacturer is very obvious (and its similarity to the iPhone as well). However, it has allowed Honor to enter the virtual reality market with a QHD screen and compete against other smartphones through an enticing price-performance ratio.

Honor has become more and more premium. © ANDROIDPIT

While we await the full review of the smartphone (which should arrive in the next few days), we thought it would be interesting to compare these devices in a technical specs comparison to see which phone might come out on top, if any. So here goes...

Honor 8 Pro vs Huawei Mate 9 vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL technical specs comparison

Honor

8 Pro



Google

Pixel XL



Apple

iPhone 7 Plus



Samsung

Galaxy S8



Huawei

Mate 9



LG

G6



Operating system Android 7.0 Nougat

(with EMUI 5.1 interface)



Android 7.1 Nougat

(pure Android experience with Google Assistant)



iOS 10 Android 7.0 Nougat

(with customized Samsung Experience interface)



Android 7.0 Nougat

(with EMUI 5.1 interface)



Android 7.0 Nougat

(with customized LG UX interface)



Display LTPS IPS: 5.7 inches,

Quad-HD/2K (1440 x 2560 pixels),

~ 515 ppi









AMOLED: 5.5 inches,

Quad-HD/2K (1440 x 2560 pixels),

~ 534 ppi,

Screen protection: yes,

Gorilla Glass 4





















IPS LCD: 5.5 inches,

Full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels),

~ 401 ppi

















Super AMOLED: 5.8 inches,

Quad-HD+/3K (1440 x 2960 pixels),

~ 570 ppi,

Screen protection: yes,

Gorilla Glass 5





















LTPS IPS: 5.9 inches,

Full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels),

~ 373 ppi

Screen protection: yes, Gorilla Glass 3























IPS LCD: 5.7 inches,

Quad-HD/2K (1440 x 2560 pixels),

~ 564 ppi,

Screen protection: yes, Gorilla Glass 3















Processor Hisilicon Kirin 960 Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 (Quad-core: 2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo) Apple A10 Fusion (Quad-core 2.23 GHz) Exynos 8895 Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz & 4x1.7 GHz) Hisilicon Kirin 960 Octa-core (4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821 (Quad-core: 2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo) GPU Mali-G71 MP8 Adreno 530 Six-core graphics ARM Mali G71 Mali-G71 MP8 Adreno 530 RAM memory 6 GB 4 GB 3 GB 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB Internal memory 64 GB

(microSD reader: yes)



32 GB, 128 GB

(microSD reader: no)



32 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

(microSD reader: no)



64 GB

(microSD reader: yes)



64 GB

(microSD reader: yes)



32 GB

(microSD reader: yes)



Battery 4000 mAh

(non-removable)



3450 mAh

(non-removable)



2900 mAh

(non-removable)



3000 mAh

(non-removable)



4000 mAh

(non-removable)



3300 mAh

(removable)



Camera Rear: 12 MP dual sensor (aperture f/2.2)

Front: 8 MP

(aperture f/2.0)









Rear: 12 MP

(aperture f/2.4)

Front: 8 MP

(aperture f/2.4)















Rear: 12 MP dual sensor

(aperture f/1.8)

Front: 7 MP

(aperture f/2.2)















Rear: 12 MP

(aperture f/1.7)

Front: 8 MP

(aperture f/1.7)















Rear: dual sensor 20 and 12 MP

(aperture f/2.2)

Front: 8 MP

(aperture f/1.9)















Rear: 13 MP dual sensor

(aperture f/1.8)

Front: 5 MP

(aperture f/2.2)















Connectivity WiFi (Dual-Band) a/b/g/n/ac/ad,

GPS (A-GPS) + GLONASS + Beidou,

Bluetooth 4.2 (A2DP, LE, apt-x),

LTE 4G (Tri-Band) cat.9 up to 450 Mbit/s















WiFi (Dual-Band) a/b/g/n/ac/ad,

GPS (A-GPS) + GLONASS + Beidou,

Bluetooth 4.2 (A2DP, LE, apt-x),

LTE 4G (Tri-Band) cat.9 up to 450 Mbit/s















WiFi (Dual-Band) a/b/g/n/ac,

GPS (A-GPS) + GLONASS + Beidou,

Bluetooth 4.2 (A2DP, LE, apt-x),

LTE 4G (Tri-Band) cat.6 up to 300 Mbit/s















WiFi (Dual-Band) a/b/g/n/ac,

GPS (A-GPS) + GLONASS + Beidou,

Bluetooth 5.0 (A2DP, LE, apt-x),

LTE 4G (Tri-Band) cat.6 up to 300 Mbit/s















WiFi (Dual-Band) a/b/g/n/ac,

GPS (A-GPS) + GLONASS + Beidou,

Bluetooth 4.2 (A2DP, LE, apt-x),

LTE 4G (Tri-Band) cat.6 up to 300 Mbit/s















WiFi (Dual-Band) a/b/g/n/ac,

GPS (A-GPS) + GLONASS + Beidou,

Bluetooth 4.2 (A2DP, LE, apt-x),

LTE 4G (Tri-Band) cat.6 up to 300 Mbit/s















Size 157 x 77.5 x 7 mm 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm 156.9 x 78.9 x 7.9 mm 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Weight 184 grams 168 grams 188 grams 155 grams 190 grams 163 grams SAR - - 1.24 W/kg 0.25 W/kg (head)

1.28 W/kg (for the body)



- - Type of SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Nano-SIM (x1) nano-SIM (x1) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Special features - Digital fingerprint scanner

- Quick charge

- USB Type-C









- Digital fingerprint scanner

- Quick charge

- IP53 certification

- Google Assistant















- USB Type-C - Digital fingerprint scanner

- 3D Touch display

- IP67 certification









- Digital fingerprint scanner

- Quick charge

- Qi wireless charging

- IP68 certification (water and dustproof)

- Iris scanner





















- Digital fingerprint scanner

- Quick charge











- Digital fingerprint scanner

- Quick charge

- Double screen









Price $600 $779 (32 GB) $769 (32 GB) $1,299.99 $589 (64 GB) $779

Its biggest bargaining chip: the price

Of course, you can't just look at the technical specs and pick a winner based on those alone, if there even is one. Most phones have more or less the same screen definitions (with the exception of the new LG G6 and Galaxy S8), the same battery capacities or the same cameras. However, the Honor 8 Pro stands out to me because of its significantly more affordable price tag.

Honor has integrated a cardboard VR for virtual reality. © ANDROIDPIT

Lowest price: Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Best price

The Honor 8 Pro: set for a future of success?

Obviously, it's still too early to say whether the Honor 8 Pro will overthrow its competitors as Honor hopes and become as popular as the first Honor 8. For starters, its price tag isn't the same and the young Chinese manufacturer's audience may not be ready to invest so much. However, the Honor 8 Pro combines some distinct advantages: design, technical features and virtual reality.

But the most important selling point is obviously its price. At $600, the Honor 8 Pro is considerably cheaper than many of its competitors. Ultimately, the iPhone 7 Plus is the only one that appears to stand apart because of its user base, who do not necessarily have a similar profile as the rest.

What do you think of the Honor 8 Pro? Will you choose it over its competitors? If so, why? We'd love to know your thoughts in the comments below.