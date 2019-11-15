Honor View 30: here's what we already know about the 6-camera smartphone

Huawei's sister brand Honor is probably preparing the launch of a new flagship. With the Honor View 30 and a rumored Pro model, Honor wants to go on the attack. Now the first pictures have appeared. The design is partly borrowed from a successful Huawei model.

Honor has the habit of naming its smartphones in China differently than in Europe. This seems to be the case once again. Two tweets are attracting the attention of the rumor mill. They are headed with Honor V30, Nova 6 and Honor V30 Pro. All these names lead to the flagship Honor View 30 and the Honor View 30 Pro if Honor adheres to its previous product policy.

The two tweets with the first pictures allegedly show the front of the Honor View 30 and the back of the Honor View 30 Pro. Whether the two smartphones each pick up on the design of their brother is of course not guaranteed. But it is very likely that we will see the appearance of both models here.

The design is reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, especially on the back. It is not the first time that Honor has used a design from Huawei. But the View 30 doesn't have a lot of Mate 30 in it. That's up to the technology.

Also the look of the Huawei P30 Pro was recycled by Honor in the Honor 20 at least in the camera design. On the front of the alleged View 30 there is a gaping hole in the upper left corner. It is more reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy S line of smartphones. Rounded corners are now standard, but rounded edges seem to be a thing of the past.

Honor V30 may Launch in November with 5G Support, powered by the in-house Kirin 990 5G SoC, 60-megapixel camera on the back and 4,000mAh battery

The newest pictures are now taken by Honor itself. Playfuldroid released new lifestyle images. You can catch a glimpse of the display and confirm the release date. A lot of space and tiny bezels - some will suspect Photoshop skills are at play here - make up the screen of the presumed Honor V30 or View 30. A look into the upper left corner also reveals how Honor uses the front camera. No notch, no popup, but a cutout in the display - as with the Honor View 20. At least one dual front camera should have room in the wide-angle selfie camera, and perhaps also a 3D face recognition.

New pictures of the Honor View 30 show the screen. In addition, November 26 is confirmed as the launch date / © Playfuldroid

Two new promotional videos have landed on YouTube. One is so abstract that it really doesn't say anything. The other shows how the camera was inspired and what it could look like.