Honor View 30: here's what we already know about the 6-camera smartphone
Huawei's sister brand Honor is probably preparing the launch of a new flagship. With the Honor View 30 and a rumored Pro model, Honor wants to go on the attack. Now the first pictures have appeared. The design is partly borrowed from a successful Huawei model.
Honor has the habit of naming its smartphones in China differently than in Europe. This seems to be the case once again. Two tweets are attracting the attention of the rumor mill. They are headed with Honor V30, Nova 6 and Honor V30 Pro. All these names lead to the flagship Honor View 30 and the Honor View 30 Pro if Honor adheres to its previous product policy.
Honor V30 (Pro): first pictures show the design
The two tweets with the first pictures allegedly show the front of the Honor View 30 and the back of the Honor View 30 Pro. Whether the two smartphones each pick up on the design of their brother is of course not guaranteed. But it is very likely that we will see the appearance of both models here.
#Huawei - #HonorV30 - Huawei Honor V30/Nova 6 Display https://t.co/VXj7A2BsZ9 pic.twitter.com/hm70O3KpKD— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) November 1, 2019
The design is reminiscent of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, especially on the back. It is not the first time that Honor has used a design from Huawei. But the View 30 doesn't have a lot of Mate 30 in it. That's up to the technology.
Also the look of the Huawei P30 Pro was recycled by Honor in the Honor 20 at least in the camera design. On the front of the alleged View 30 there is a gaping hole in the upper left corner. It is more reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy S line of smartphones. Rounded corners are now standard, but rounded edges seem to be a thing of the past.
Honor V30 may Launch in November with 5G Support, powered by the in-house Kirin 990 5G SoC, 60-megapixel camera on the back and 4,000mAh battery— Tech to Smart (@techwithsmart) October 26, 2019
Leaked #Honor V30 Pro promo images
Images : GSMArena pic.twitter.com/RownbSfYA2
The newest pictures are now taken by Honor itself. Playfuldroid released new lifestyle images. You can catch a glimpse of the display and confirm the release date. A lot of space and tiny bezels - some will suspect Photoshop skills are at play here - make up the screen of the presumed Honor V30 or View 30. A look into the upper left corner also reveals how Honor uses the front camera. No notch, no popup, but a cutout in the display - as with the Honor View 20. At least one dual front camera should have room in the wide-angle selfie camera, and perhaps also a 3D face recognition.
Two new promotional videos have landed on YouTube. One is so abstract that it really doesn't say anything. The other shows how the camera was inspired and what it could look like.
Display: the great unknown of the Honor View 30 (Pro)
Apart from the basic design, the display is the biggest unknown part of the Honor View 30. Information about the resolution or size of the panel is scarce so far. Based on previous models, Honor should focus on a Full HD+ resolution. However, the display diagonal on which the pixels are distributed is a mystery. It is also unknown whether Honor is following the trend and giving his Pro model a larger display.
The new pictures (see above) at least give information about the display design with camera hole. In addition, the display edges are advertised as very narrow to almost non-existent.
From a technical point of view, fees for displays could make up for savings potential, which has an effect on the price. In earlier rumors, an LCD display was reported instead of an expensive OLED panel.
Six cameras and a 60-megapixel resolution
Some information has already leaked through the cameras and it can be assumed that at least the Pro model with a total of six cameras will reach consumers. We could see the company spread two and four across the front and rear. This would also match the new image on the front.
As for the technical specs of the cameras, the whistleblowers assume two real focal lengths on the back for the View 30. This means that Honor only uses a wide-angle camera in addition to the main camera. A macro and a ToF camera complete the set. The resolutions should be 60, 16 and 2 megapixels.
With the Pro model, Honor is supposed to reach even deeper into its bag of tricks. A quad camera is also used here, but in addition to the main camera with a resolution of 60 megapixels, it offers a wide-angle camera with 20 megapixels and a telephoto focal length instead of the macro module. Their sensor should have a resolution of 8 megapixels. The ToF camera finally turns the trio into a quad camera.
The technical specs of Honor View 30 (Pro)
In addition to the camera equipment, the leakers report on several other technical specifications. So the Kirin 990 with 5G should be built in. In addition, Honor will use allegedly 4,000 and 4,200 mAh batteries in the models. According to Gizmochina, they can be charged with 22.5 watts in the View 30 and a maximum of 40 watts in the Pro model.
Price and availability of Honor View 30 (Pro)
The Honor View 30 and the Pro model should not be long coming. Playfuldroid has had it confirmed by Honor that November 26 is the date. But this applies to China for the time being. The market launch in Europe will probably take place at a later date. The price is quoted as at least 3,000 yuan. That's a good 380 euros. But the price is never as simple as a conversion of currencies. However, Honor has made an effort not to follow the price guidelines of Samsung, Huawei and Co., but to let their own flagship compete with OnePlus and Xiaomi.
Source: Gizmochina, Playfuldroid
