A treat for horror fans: Dead by Daylight is coming to mobile

Sharpen your knives and lick your lips, horror fans, Dead by Daylight will soon be available on iOS and Android. The popular multiplayer game from Montréal-based developer Behaviour will be available on mobile platforms as free-to-play titles built from the ground up for touch controls and mobile hardware.

It plays out like a deadly, gruesome version of hide-and-seek in which the survivors must work together to hide from the Killer in a randomly generated map. Different types of killers are based on different horror movie tropes (like Hillbilly, Clown, Cannibal, etc.) and have different abilities and upgrades. Likewise different survivors can use their stats and skills to cooperate and escape the powerful killer before he hangs them up on a meat hook or deploys one of their grisly finishing moves.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer horror game for five players based on the cult 'slasher' film genre like Friday the 13th, Halloween, Scream, etc. One player takes on the role of an unstoppable killer on a mission to hunt down the other four, who must use their wits to survive as 'normal' humans.

One key appeal of this nerve-wracking game is the guest appearances of iconic characters from famous horror franchises. The existing game has DLC featuring the slasher flick superstars like Michael Myers from Halloween, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Freddie Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street and most recently Ash Williams from the comedy horror television series Ash vs Evil Dead. Dead by Daylight is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and will soon be available on mobile devices, first on iOS and Android and later on Nintendo Switch.

Now nowhere is safe

According to Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight Mobile is being developed by a specialized mobile team so as to be completely optimized for the respective mobile platforms and touchscreen input. The gameplay and the modes are the same ones the fans are already enjoying on PC and consoles.

Dead by Daylight's touchscreen controls. / © Behaviour

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo Hopefully this will be out for Halloween What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

The release of the mobile title is planned for 2019. Behaviour has also pledged to support Dead by Daylight Mobile over the long term with regular content updates that follow the roadmap of the PC and console versions. The arrival of Dead by Daylight on mobile could certainly appeal to horror fans with its earnest representation of the classic slasher movie tropes.

It's worth noting that on other platforms, Dead by Daylight is paid game that despite (or perhaps because of) its popularity has issues with minor bugs and online players failing to respect each other. But perhaps, much like PUBG is arguably much better as a free mobile game than it's "main" version, Dead by Daylight could end up being a mobile success story. You can find out more about it on the game's homepage.

Are you a fan of horror games? Looking forward to try Dead by Daylight Mobile?