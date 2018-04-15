Transform your phone with the best Android lock screen apps

The lock screen on your Android device isn't just there to look good. It's also an important navigational screen, which you can use to jump straight to the features you use the most. Standard lock screens are fine, but check out our list of the best Android lock screen apps and widgets if you want to make unlocking your phone more fun and functional.

Jump to:

1. Hi Locker for affordable customization

Hi Locker's offers a CyanogenMod-style quick launcher that works by holding and swiping over to one of your favorite apps to quickly open it from the lock screen. It has 3 styles of lock screen: classic, Lollipop and iOS, and a separate screen dedicated to your calendar, where you can quickly view upcoming events. It's got a decent array of ways to customize it, too, including custom greetings, different fonts, and automatic wallpaper changes.

Hi Locker offers a CM-style quick launcher. / © AndroidPIT

Hi Locker usually costs 2 bucks, but as it's currently on sale, it's well worth installing for free and taking it for a test drive.

Hi Locker - Your Lock Screen

2. LokLok turns your lock screen into a fun messenger

LokLok is a fun idea, but your friends need to get involved too if you want to get the most out of it. LokLok lets you draw on your lock screen and then send the drawing as a message to a friend who uses the same app. This message will then appear on their lock screen for them modify and send back to you, if they wish.

Loklok is free to try and fun, so definitely worth a shot. IAPs exist for extra features like sticker packs.

Draw pictures or write messages on your lock screen and send them to your contacts. / © AndroidPIT

LokLok: Draw on a Lock Screen

3. CM Locker for no-nonsense functionality

CM Locker has a slide-to-unlock function, à la iOS, as well as power-saving feature that cleans out batter-draining apps directly from the lock screen. You can choose to use a pin or pattern to unlock your device, and there's an intruder alert feature that will take a photo of anyone who unsuccessfully attempts to unlock your phone. It's a no-nonsense screen locker that lets you control your music playback, view recent messages and check the weather forecast and it comes highly recommended.

CM Locker features some useful lockscreen options. / © AndroidPIT

CM Locker - Security Lockscreen

4. Exercise your grey matter with Semper

The app formerly known as UnlockYourBrain turns unlocking your phone into something quite valuable. It uses the 80 or so times you unlock your phone every day to keep your brain ticking using simple maths and vocabulary exercises. Does this mean you can't access your phone if you don't know what 12 x 8 is, or what 'el amigo' translates to? No, thankfully UnlockYourBrain lets you skip questions and access your phone anyway, so no pressure.

Semper makes you that bit more knowledgeable each time you unlock your phone. / © AndroidPIT

Semper - Learn Vocabulary

5. Next Lock Screen has brains and beauty

Microsoft's new philosophy of going cross-platform and cross-OS with its software has been paying dividends, and Next Lock Screen is another fine example of Microsoft's design acumen complementing the Android ecosystem.

Next Lock Screen looks elegant and simple, but beneath the surface it's cleverly calculating which apps you're most likely to use based on your location (home, work and so on), then presenting you said apps. You don't need to use this feature of course, but Next is still worth using for its neat presentation of notifications, calendars and other key phone functions.

Next Lock Screen displays apps based on your location and usage habits. Clever stuff from Microsoft. / © AndroidPIT

Next Lock Screen

6. AcDisplay for minimal elegance

Plenty of lock screen apps go for a minimal look, but none do it quite as well ad AcDisplay. Small icons appear for notifications, and you simply hold your finger on one of these icons to see the notification in more detail, after which you swipe down to dismiss it. AcDisplay even uses your device's sensors to detect when it's in your pocket or in use, so the screen switches on and off accordingly.

AcDisplay looks great, and uses your device accelerometer to detect when to switch the lock screen on and off. / © Artem Chepurnoy

AcDisplay

7. C Locker Pro knows a few shortcuts

C Locker Pro is a sizable lock screen package that offers a ton of features and shortcuts to refine your lock screen. There are more than 30 custom shortcuts you can create to make calls, access apps or read notifications from your preferred social networks. One of our favorite options is being able to double- or triple-tap your screen to turn it off – a feature usually reserved for high-end phones.

C Locker Pro offers an array of themes, and it's regularly updated to incorporate new phone features such as fingerprint scanners. / © AndroidPIT

C Locker Pro

8. DynamicNotifications saves you power and stress

DynamicNotifications is a subtle lock screen app that's easy on the eyes as well as on your phone's battery. By default, it has a plain black background, and notifications only switch your screen on when the phone is not in your pocket, bag or face down. This app doesn't actually have to be used as a lock screen, but the option exists if you buy the premium version (US$1.99). You can customize what what happens to notifications when you swipe them, and also set a 'night mode', in which you won't receive notifications when you're asleep.

DynamicNotifications is a zero-flab lock screen with some nifty features. / © Great Bytes Software

DynamicNotifications

9. GO Locker, the one with everything

This beast of a lock screen package offers one of the largest selection of themes of any lock screen app. It claims to have more than US$900 worth of themes (some are free, some not), and offers a range of ways to unlock your phone and present the apps you want to access most quickly. The option of shortcuts to toggle Bluetooth or mobile data on and off from the lock screen is a nice touch.

GO Locker is a good thing in big package. / © AndroidPIT

GO Locker - theme & wallpaper

Are there any lock screen apps that we missed out? Let us know, then maybe they'll make it into our next lock-screens list!