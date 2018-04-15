Transform your phone with the best Android lock screen apps
Update: Hi Locker currently on sale!
The lock screen on your Android device isn't just there to look good. It's also an important navigational screen, which you can use to jump straight to the features you use the most. Standard lock screens are fine, but check out our list of the best Android lock screen apps and widgets if you want to make unlocking your phone more fun and functional.
Jump to:
- Hi Locker for customization
- Loklok for doodles and messages on the lock screen
- CM locker for serious security
- Train your brain with Semper
- Next Lock Screen, smart and elegant
- AC display for the minimalist feel
- C Locker Pro is full of features
- DynamicNotifications for power saving
- Go Locker, the complete package
1. Hi Locker for affordable customization
Hi Locker's offers a CyanogenMod-style quick launcher that works by holding and swiping over to one of your favorite apps to quickly open it from the lock screen. It has 3 styles of lock screen: classic, Lollipop and iOS, and a separate screen dedicated to your calendar, where you can quickly view upcoming events. It's got a decent array of ways to customize it, too, including custom greetings, different fonts, and automatic wallpaper changes.
Hi Locker usually costs 2 bucks, but as it's currently on sale, it's well worth installing for free and taking it for a test drive.Hi Locker - Your Lock Screen
2. LokLok turns your lock screen into a fun messenger
LokLok is a fun idea, but your friends need to get involved too if you want to get the most out of it. LokLok lets you draw on your lock screen and then send the drawing as a message to a friend who uses the same app. This message will then appear on their lock screen for them modify and send back to you, if they wish.
Loklok is free to try and fun, so definitely worth a shot. IAPs exist for extra features like sticker packs.LokLok: Draw on a Lock Screen
3. CM Locker for no-nonsense functionality
CM Locker has a slide-to-unlock function, à la iOS, as well as power-saving feature that cleans out batter-draining apps directly from the lock screen. You can choose to use a pin or pattern to unlock your device, and there's an intruder alert feature that will take a photo of anyone who unsuccessfully attempts to unlock your phone. It's a no-nonsense screen locker that lets you control your music playback, view recent messages and check the weather forecast and it comes highly recommended.CM Locker - Security Lockscreen
4. Exercise your grey matter with Semper
The app formerly known as UnlockYourBrain turns unlocking your phone into something quite valuable. It uses the 80 or so times you unlock your phone every day to keep your brain ticking using simple maths and vocabulary exercises. Does this mean you can't access your phone if you don't know what 12 x 8 is, or what 'el amigo' translates to? No, thankfully UnlockYourBrain lets you skip questions and access your phone anyway, so no pressure.Semper - Learn Vocabulary
5. Next Lock Screen has brains and beauty
Microsoft's new philosophy of going cross-platform and cross-OS with its software has been paying dividends, and Next Lock Screen is another fine example of Microsoft's design acumen complementing the Android ecosystem.
Next Lock Screen looks elegant and simple, but beneath the surface it's cleverly calculating which apps you're most likely to use based on your location (home, work and so on), then presenting you said apps. You don't need to use this feature of course, but Next is still worth using for its neat presentation of notifications, calendars and other key phone functions.Next Lock Screen
6. AcDisplay for minimal elegance
Plenty of lock screen apps go for a minimal look, but none do it quite as well ad AcDisplay. Small icons appear for notifications, and you simply hold your finger on one of these icons to see the notification in more detail, after which you swipe down to dismiss it. AcDisplay even uses your device's sensors to detect when it's in your pocket or in use, so the screen switches on and off accordingly.AcDisplay
7. C Locker Pro knows a few shortcuts
C Locker Pro is a sizable lock screen package that offers a ton of features and shortcuts to refine your lock screen. There are more than 30 custom shortcuts you can create to make calls, access apps or read notifications from your preferred social networks. One of our favorite options is being able to double- or triple-tap your screen to turn it off – a feature usually reserved for high-end phones.C Locker Pro
8. DynamicNotifications saves you power and stress
DynamicNotifications is a subtle lock screen app that's easy on the eyes as well as on your phone's battery. By default, it has a plain black background, and notifications only switch your screen on when the phone is not in your pocket, bag or face down. This app doesn't actually have to be used as a lock screen, but the option exists if you buy the premium version (US$1.99). You can customize what what happens to notifications when you swipe them, and also set a 'night mode', in which you won't receive notifications when you're asleep.DynamicNotifications
9. GO Locker, the one with everything
This beast of a lock screen package offers one of the largest selection of themes of any lock screen app. It claims to have more than US$900 worth of themes (some are free, some not), and offers a range of ways to unlock your phone and present the apps you want to access most quickly. The option of shortcuts to toggle Bluetooth or mobile data on and off from the lock screen is a nice touch.GO Locker - theme & wallpaper
Are there any lock screen apps that we missed out? Let us know, then maybe they'll make it into our next lock-screens list!
56 comments
I recently came across with this app locker called lockIO, which is an app locker but also blocks the powering off and restart with a password. Check it here: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lockio
Lock Screen - Wallet theme is what I use. No pin(i really don't need one) but looks really cool. And its very simple to use.
***EDIT: Sorry their recent version does have a PIN lock. It has to be activated from settings...lol...
All the above Lockers are same nothing different why don't to post different and cool apps
wait...Are you telling me that an article titled "best android lock screen apps" only shows apps that lock your screen? this is some new level BS!!!
You should try lockIO... is a new app locker that has every feature of the above plus a very particular one.
I use Pin Genie Locker. It is great that nobody can see my password!
How about No Pause Lock on google play. It simply allows you to lock your phone without pausing active app
I think Lock Screen - Iphone Lock app is the best. My phone now is a Iphone
Well put together article. I have found Good Lock. Why not listed love it to bits.
I have never used any screen locker after reading this article I will also give a try. Best one which is inbuilt.
Any one's that let's you use your fingerprint scanner for security
the lightest (in background data) and the most efficient security is probably the one you're phone came with....
great having options but a lot of these apps have advertising and compromise security for the features they offer... I tried a few and now I'm happily back to stock Moto display and stock Nexus lock screen.
Yep, and way too much advertisements. More than 3/4 of apps on Google Play are full of ads. It is so annoying but these developers rather annoy than offer it without. That is just more reason I will not keep their apps on my phone and I will never rate more than a 1 star either for the darn ads. Wish someone could let me know if there is one without ads that does slide unlock like the iphone, so I do not have to try every single app and get infested with ads.
please try Lock Screen Iphone Lock
When ever I remove my main lockcreen (to prevent having two lockscreens.) My phone gets glitchy and doesn't work properly. I tried all kinds of lockers. But on s7 edge, When u put the lockscreen password on 'none'. I think it causes some kind of a glitch. Just putting this comment here in case other ppl run into same issue. They know why it is happening. I didn't know it was the lock screen at first I had to reset my phone and re install all apps one by one until I realized something is wrong with the system when you remove your lock screen.
Forgot to mention that CM lockers provides an fingerprint option if your mobile has a fingerprint :D
My phone recently upgraded from Lollipop to Marshmallow. I like my native lock while I was on Lollipop. Once the update to Marshmallow happened, Marshmallow crapped up my lock screen. While on Lollipop I was using a pin which had the nice clear circle numbers which still allowed me to view my lock screen wallpaper (of my family). Marshmallow has put this ugly white/opaque box in place of the clear circular numbers and that is the native lock screen under Marshmallow. I was trying to find a replacement lock screen but most of the ones I have tried are free with the native Lollipop lock screen features but with a boatload of ads. I attempted to pay for a few but none had the feature set I wanted. Any help here would be greatly appreciated.
Do you want to Keep Safe your personal life REALLY PERSONAL? No need to worry about giving your smart phone to friends and family. Vault - Gallery Lock can hide your private moments to avoid being seen by prying eyes. Hide Pictures and Videos to keep safe your privacy COMPLETELY FREE and UNLIMITED!!
search for "Donna Danley" in google play store.
Zui locker and Snaplock is cool
I have a Master Lock speed dial pad lock and love it. Is there a lock screen that uses something similar as far as the method to unlock it?