This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
2 min read 40 Shares No comments

How to convert videos into GIFs on WhatsApp

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

One of WhatsApp's fun new features allows you to make a GIF out of any video you've taken with your phone. The clips can be up to six seconds long, taken from any length video, and then converted within the app. Learn how to do it so you can share fun custom GIFs with your friends today!

In addition to the ability to search and send GIFs from Giphy or Tenor, you can now make your own GIFs in WhatsApp by converting them from video. Here's how to do it from start to finish.

WhatsApp Messenger Install on Google Play

How to convert video to GIF and send with WhatsApp:

  • Shoot a video that you would like to make into a GIF.
  • Open a conversation in WhatsApp.
  • Tap the attachment icon (the paperclip) on the top right.
  • Select Gallery.
  • Select the video that you want to convert into a GIF.
AndroidPIT whatsapp video gif feature tips tricks
Open a conversation, and choose your video to convert. / © ANDROIDPIT
  • In the video editor that appears, tap the camcorder icon on the top right once. You should see GIF appear in its place.
  • Edit the video as you wish, but it must be under six seconds long to be converted.
  • When you are done trimming the video and adding the optional message, just tap the green arrow icon to send.
AndroidPIT whatsapp video gif feature tips tricks 2
Tap the camcorder, trim the video, convert to GIF and send. / © ANDROIDPIT

And now you've converted your video into a GIF. Congratulations! Enjoy sending all kinds of fun GIFs to your friends and family.

Opinion by Brittany McGhee
WhatsApp's new features make it more fun to use than Facebook Messenger
What do you think?
50
50
3 participants

Are there any other tips and tricks you would like to see us cover? What kind of GIFs will you be sending? Be sure to let us know in the comments!

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 40 Shares
Read Full Article

Where to buy LG V20

Best price
eBay Sprint Lg V20 Clean Imei Esn Unlocked $380.00 Check Offer Newegg.com LG V20 H918 Unlocked 5.7'' IPS Display 4GB RAM 64GB Internal 16MP Camera Phone - Titan Gray $512.95 Check Offer Amazon LG V20 H990DS 64GB 5.7-Inch 16MP + 8MP 4G LTE Dual SIM FACTORY UNLOCKED - International Stock No Warranty (SILVER) $517.49 Check Offer Best Buy Lg - V20 4g Lte With 64gb Memory Cell Phone (unlocked) - Titan $799.99 Check Offer eBay Lg V20 H910 - 64gb - Titan Grey - At&t T-mobile Smartphone Unlocked $421.21 Check Offer
Compare prices

No comments

Write new comment:
40 Shares

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info

Got it!