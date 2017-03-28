How to convert videos into GIFs on WhatsApp

One of WhatsApp's fun new features allows you to make a GIF out of any video you've taken with your phone. The clips can be up to six seconds long, taken from any length video, and then converted within the app. Learn how to do it so you can share fun custom GIFs with your friends today!

In addition to the ability to search and send GIFs from Giphy or Tenor, you can now make your own GIFs in WhatsApp by converting them from video. Here's how to do it from start to finish.

WhatsApp Messenger

How to convert video to GIF and send with WhatsApp:

Shoot a video that you would like to make into a GIF.

Open a conversation in WhatsApp.

Tap the attachment icon (the paperclip) on the top right.

Select Gallery.

Select the video that you want to convert into a GIF.

Open a conversation, and choose your video to convert. / © ANDROIDPIT

In the video editor that appears, tap the camcorder icon on the top right once. You should see GIF appear in its place.

Edit the video as you wish, but it must be under six seconds long to be converted.

When you are done trimming the video and adding the optional message, just tap the green arrow icon to send.

Tap the camcorder, trim the video, convert to GIF and send. / © ANDROIDPIT

And now you've converted your video into a GIF. Congratulations! Enjoy sending all kinds of fun GIFs to your friends and family.

Are there any other tips and tricks you would like to see us cover? What kind of GIFs will you be sending? Be sure to let us know in the comments!