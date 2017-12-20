Three ways to mirror your phone or computer on Chromecast

Chromecast is one of the best selling and most popular Google products. Today I’d like to share with you all three simple ways to mirror apps, screens and other backgrounds onto your TV.

Using Chrome for PC or Mac

Chrome for desktop has an excellent Chromecast extension for anyone looking to mirror different types of content onto their TV. Using the native feature on Chrome for PC or Mac you can mirror sites, any kind of video, photos, and even your desktop.

All you need to do is click on the menu, the three dots, on the upper right corner of Chrome. Click on “Cast” and choose your Chromecast. To mirror your whole desktop, software and anything you’re doing on your computer, click on “Cast to” and in the menu “select source,” choose “Cast desktop.”

Using Chrome to cast / © AndroidPIT

Remember, there is a massive selection of video players compatible with Chrome for Android. Just open a video on any website and check to see if the Chromecast icon pops-up. Plus, a little extra tip, to add a Chromecast button shortcut to your chrome extension toolbar, just right-click when you’re hovering over “cast.”

Using Opera Developer

Opera is a browser which has fully-compatibility with Chromecast. To use this feature, you’ll need to download the Developer version and you’re ready to go. Access Opera and download the developer’s version for Windows or Mac. Casting mode is the same as on Chrome, you’ll need to have a YouTube video open, but you can cast your desktop as well.

Mirroring Opera Developer / © AndroidPIT

Compatible apps

A lot of people think that Chromecast can only mirror things like YouTube, Netflix, and similar video streaming services. However, you can actually mirror a lot more apps than that onto your TV, like videos roaming around Facebook. I’ve even watched the Super Bowl, live, while it was being streamed on the social network. Spotify’s available too, along with third-party files, like photo galleries, file managers, and music players.

You can mirror everything, even Facebook (right) / © AndroidPIT

Lastly, and as always, don’t let Home out of your site. With it, you can control Chromecast such as changing the format, personalizing it, accessing sales and other features.

