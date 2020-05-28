Huawei strikes deal with Dailymotion to fill YouTube gap

Sometimes you just have to settle for second best. Huawei has announced a strategic partnership with the video technology provider, Dailymotion, for its Huawei Video entertainment service. The deal will go some way to replacing the missing Google-owned YouTube app on Huawei mobiles.

Dailymotion announced the deal via a press release, which states the technology package includes a robust white-label video player, a large volume of international and local video content via Dailymotion's API as well as a strong monetization solution of the video inventory.

Stéphane Godin, Chief Content Officer at Dailymotion, said: "Thanks to all our premium partners, Dailymotion is able to distribute a large amount of videos and playlists to third-party publishers. We are proud to collaborate with Huawei to make all of our content catalog reach new premium audiences."

Whilst not a direct replacement for YouTube - Dailymotion is a large video content provider to publishers that do not produce their own video content, such as MSN, Bing, and Orange - the new partnership strengthens Huawei's position as it continues to prepare for life without Google.

You won't be able to download YouTube on phones like the Huawei P40. / © AndroidPIT

The Dailymotion deal follows a partnership between Huawei and Tom-Tom, agreed in January, for the Dutch digital map manufacturer to provide the smartphone maker with the infrastructure for its own alternative to Google Maps.

Jervis Su, Vice President of Mobile Services, Huawei Consumer Business Group said: "We’re pleased to offer our Huawei Video service so that people across the globe can easily explore thousands of videos and movies available from our partners, including Dailymotion, anywhere and anytime. We are committed to bringing more choice to consumers. We also hope it will bring some joy to all of their lives at this time."

Meanwhile, the U.S. embargo on Huawei is showing no signs on ending and is, rather, intensifying. In a memo sent out to employees earlier this month, ARM instructed staff to stop working with Huawei in order to comply with the latest restrictions set out by the U.S. government. ARM is a key partner for HiSilicon, the chip manufacturer responsible for all of Huawei's mobile SoCs such as the latest Kirin 990 in the P40 Pro.

What do you think of the deal? Can Dailymotion become a viable alternative to YouTube for Huawei smartphone owners? Share your thoughts below the line.