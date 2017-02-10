This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
Honor 8 to receive Nougat update tomorrow

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

With the Honor 8, Huawei has succeeded in raising its flagship to a higher level, offering an even more premium design and better performance. While it was released with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, there's good news for owners of the Honor 8 who have been eagerly awaiting Nougat and EMUI 5.0. Tomorrow, February 11, marks the beginning of the rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat in the US. By the end of this month, all Honor 8 devices will have received the update.

While Honor 8 devices have already begun receiving the update to Nougat/EMUI 5.0 in some countries, such as Japan for instance, the big update hasn't yet arrived for US users - until now. Users can expect to receive an OTA notification soon, but if you're starting to feel impatient you can check for the update manually. Simply go to your Settings, and under the System Update section, tap Check for updates.

Android 7.0 Nougat on the Honor 8: new features

The update to Android 7.0 Nougat naturally goes hand-in-hand with an update to EMUI, Honor's custom Android skin. EMUI 5.0 promises better performance and battery life, more security options, and an experience closer to stock Android. This is the same interface found on the Huawei Mate 9. We were one of 150 invited by Honor to take part in a premium beta of EMUI 5.0 at the end of 2016, and you can read our first impressions of the update.

The update also means that US users are finally getting the app drawer they've been begging for since the smartphone was launched, plus plenty of other Nougat features like multi-window, customizable quick settings, bundled notifications, Doze mode, dual management of social media profiles, and more. Check out the app drawer below.

Have you gotten the OTA yet? What do you think of the update? Let us know in the comments below!

1 Comment

  •   20

    great step taken by honor.....other companies should also come forward and should uodate their less then two year old phones

