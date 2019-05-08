Huawei P30 Lite vs P20 Lite: a small step forward

The Lite smartphones from Huawei are very popular, which is understandable, as they always offer some features from the flagship smartphones, only for less money. Reason enough to make the comparison between the new Huawei P30 Lite and its predecessor, the P20 Lite .

Let's start with the exterior. Both smartphones are based on the Pro model of the series in terms of design. This results in a better ratio between dimensions and overall size for the P30 Lite than for the P20 Lite. Both are made of plastic, the simple elegance of the P20 Lite looks a bit more mature than the shiny lacquered plastic frame of its successor. The P30 Lite is about half a centimeter longer and 14 grams heavier than the P20 Lite, but this doesn't bother in comparison. The display of the 2019 smartphone has grown by 0.3 inches, and the notch has shrunk further. Both have LCD panels on board, not OLED.

The triple camera in the P30 Lite is a real plus. / © AndroidPIT

The Lite series of the P-class has made the greatest progress with its camera, and not only through the third lens on the back of the P30 Lite. The image quality has been significantly improved by the new main sensor with 48 megapixels, and the P20 Lite has neither an ultra-wide angle nor a telephoto lens to offer. This significantly increases the creative possibilities. In addition, there are videos in full HD with 60 fps as well as slow-motion shots with 480 fps. If the camera was still a weakness in the P20 Lite, it made Huawei a strength in the P30 Lite.

The Huawei P20 Lite has a smaller display / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Huawei has retained a plus point of the P20 Lite with the P30 Lite, namely the battery. This has become the biggest on paper, but also has to drive a larger display and a more powerful processor than last year's model. Both Lite smartphones offer very good runtimes. You'll have to do without luxury features like wireless charging on both models.

Huawei P30 Lite vs. Huawei P20 Lite technical specifications Huawei P30 Lite Huawei P20 Lite Dimensions: 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4 mm 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.45 mm Weight: 159 g 145 g Battery size: 3340 mAh 3000 mAh Screen size: 6.15 in 5.84 in Display technology: LCD LCD Screen: 2312 x 1080 pixels (415 ppi) 2280 x 1080 pixels (432 ppi) Front camera: 24 megapixels 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED LED Android version: 9 - Pie 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Emotion UI Emotion UI RAM: 4 GB 4 GB Internal storage: 128 GB 64 GB Removable storage: microSD microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 659 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.2 GHz 2.36 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

In terms of performance, both Huawei smartphones are not at the top of the class - but they don't have to be in this price range either. The Kirin 710 in the P30 Lite has significantly more power than the Kirin 659 in the P20 Lite, and this is not only noticeable in benchmarks, but also in everyday life. The new model is simply faster than the smartphone from 2018.

The display can hardly be judged by pure numbers, but with both smartphones you are in safe hands. This is largely due to the extensive adjustment options that Huawei offers for the display. This allows each user to adjust the color temperature and some other things to their personal preferences. Especially in this price range, this is not to be underrated.

EMUI tends to split opinion

With the software, Huawei splits the fan community on both devices, because the EMUI customization from the Chinese manufacturer is a taste thing. The changes compared to naked Android are obvious. Apart from that, Huawei has significantly improved its supply of updates. The monthly security updates arrive reliably on both smartphones and ensure that the software remains up to date. The P30 Lite is more recent and will probably get one big update more.

The bottom line is that both smartphones are anything but bad, and those who already own the P20 Lite or can get it at a very reasonable price won't be doing anything silly by going for last year's model. However, the P30 Lite is the better, albeit more expensive, choice, especially in terms of camera and performance.

And now it's your turn: