Is Huawei trying to fill its own App Store?

Huawei has apparently invited developers to publish their apps in its own AppGallery store. It is still unclear whether this step is related to the preparation of its own Android alternative.

Huawei is currently sending out invitations to developers offering apps in Google's Play Store. This was reported by XDA developers, who have received such an invitation from a developer. The manufacturer invites developers to also offer their apps in the AppGallery, which is pre-installed on Huawei smartphones.

It is also said that Huawei has sold over 350 million smartphones in the last two years, half of them in the Western world. The AppGallery has 270 million active users per month. Huawei is offering developers "full support" in releasing their app, even if it is unknown what this support looks like.

Subject: [OFFICIAL] Invitation to join Huawei AppGallery

Cher XXX team,

In the last 2 years, Huawei shipped over 350M phones, about half of them in western markets.

All Huawei phones have our official AppStore “AppGallery” preloaded globally, with 270 million monthly active users.

We realized that your great Android App XXX is not yet published in our AppGallery.

In order to guarantee a smooth usage of your App for our users, Huawei is committed to provide you with full support, to help you publish your App into AppGallery.

We would therefore like to invite you to join our 560k developers community for free, in our Huawei Developer portal.

Other app store vendors have also invited developers to publish their apps with them. After the USA blacklisted Huawei and thus banned companies from trading with the Chinese manufacturer, Google, for example, withdrew the Android license.

Since then, there has been increasing speculation about Huaweis's own operating system, which could be based on the open source variant of Android. According to the latest reports, this system will already be used on the next flagship from Huawei, the Mate 30. It is, therefore, possible that Huawei is trying to fill its own App Store in view of this.

Bloomberg had reported in May that AppGallery was an essential part of the plan. It also meant that a tool should enable developers to publish their apps already available on the Google Play Store in AppGallery as well. Accordingly, Huawei will also provide developers with support in marketing their apps. The report also stated that Huawei had offered mobile operators a revenue share when they ship smartphones through the App Store.