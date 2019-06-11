Shazam pop-up recognizes songs in other apps

Shazam has always been limited, that is, not being able to recognize tracks inside other apps or the audio on your headphones. The new Pop-Up function solves these problems by allowing the recognition of songs played externally or internally on the device and not just relying on the audio input from the main microphone!

Shazam, the music recognition service purchased by Apple for $400 million, has just received a major update on Android, I suggest you run to download the new version of the app.

In this new version, a new feature Pop-Up Shazam has been introduced. It finally finds a solution to the biggest limit of the most famous song recognition service. Users can finally identify tracks playing on their smartphone or tablet without having to turn up the volume, disconnect headphones or fight with apps like YouTube, Facebook or Instagram that do not play video and audio in the background.

Shazam Pop-Up is not yet available on iOS. / © AndroidPIT

How to activate or deactivate Shazam Pop-Up

Activating Shazam's new Pop-Up feature is easy. Once you have installed and configured the application the first time you start it, it will be enough for you:

Open Shazam

Tap on My Shazam in the top left corner

Tap the gear icon in the upper left corner to access the App Settings

Activate/deactivate the Shazam Pop-Up switch

Operation is similar to the Facebook Messenger Chat Heads. / © AndroidPIT

Once this is done you will find a new persistent alert in your notification area. Every time you want to recognize a song you just have to touch this notification to activate Shazam in a "bubble", touching the logo of the floating app will start the recognition.

Are you also among the users who have asked for this feature in the past?