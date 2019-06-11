Perfect on paper, so where are all the maglev trains?

Maglev trains, a term that comes from a blend between ‘magnetic’ and ‘levitation’, offer so much promise. You may have heard of the so-called “floating trains”, and the term is accurate and deliverable today. So where are they?

What is a maglev train?

The idea behind maglev trains is fairly simple on paper. Have you ever taken two magnets and done that thing where you try to force the same poles together to feel them repel each other? Well, that’s basically the idea behind floating trains. You take high-powered electromagnets and slap them on the underside of the train and on the top of the track, and voila, you’ve got a floating train.

Of course, the actual implementation is a little more engineered than that. Maglev trains can be split into two main forms of the tech: electromagnetic suspension (EMS), where the electromagnets are fitting to the train and repel the steel track, and electrodynamic suspension (EDS), where superconducting electromagnets create a magnetic field that is used to push and pull the train along a guideway.

The idea has been around longer than you think. In fact, the first magnetic systems of transportation were described in patents that date back to the late 1950s. It wasn’t until 1979 in Hamburg, Germany, that we saw the first maglev train with longstator propulsion licensed for passenger transportation. A trial at the International Transportation Exhibition in the same city shuttled passengers along a 908 meter stretch of track.

Older readers may have also traveled on West Berlin’s M-Bahn in the late 1980s. It only ran for a couple of years before the project was shelved after reunification. The last M-Bahn trains came to a halt in 1991.

The title of world’s first commercial maglev train operation belongs to the Brits, though, which was claimed when the Birmingham International Airport AirRail Link opened in 1984. It was slow, and kind of useless, but don’t tell the Brexiteers that. It was closed in July 1995 when it was deemed too expensive to run.

Around the same time in the USSR, the Russians were experimenting with cars on magnetic suspension tracks. As many as five different prototypes were built between 1970 and 1980, and the cars could reach speeds up to 100 km/h.

Engineers in Asia, more specifically in Japan, South Korea, and China, have all gotten maglev routes up and running. Some of these, such as the Beijing S1 Line, are low-speed urban lines. The most famous, the Shanghai Maglev, however, can reach up to speeds of 430 km/h (270 mph). It is the fastest, first commercially successful, operational maglev train in the world, taking passengers from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to the outskirts of central Pudong - a distance of 30.5 km (19 miles) - in just 8 minutes. I myself have made this journey, and it’s a glorious way to travel, let me tell you.

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, with the Shanghai Transrapid maglev train. / © Rolf Vennenbernd/EP

What is the promise of the technology?

It’s quiet. It’s clean. It’s fast. It’s efficient. And it’s safe. Sounds pretty good to me.

It’s also reliable. There’s no engine to fail. Wear and tear on the tracks in almost non-existent because there is no friction. There are no brakes to gradually wear down. Electric lines that have to be constantly maintained (at much time and expense to the operators) on successful high-speed rail lines such as Japan’s Shinkansen, also known as bullet trains, disappear.