Apple iPhone SE Plus rumored to launch in early 2021

On Friday, the iPhone SE will be available officially at Apple and will be delivered to the first buyers. Before the official release of the new iPhone SE, there are already rumors going around that Cupertino has plans for a Plus version to be part of the new iPhone SE range, and if we were to walk in the footsteps of history, the realization of such a handset would most probably be known as the iPhone SE Plus.

For fans of the old iPhone Plus models, there is now hope for a new one. According to reports, Apple plans to release the iPhone SE Plus in March 2021. The well-informed leak expert Jon Prosser, who, according to his own statements, has his own contacts within Apple and its suppliers, tweeted the news.

The new iPhone SE looking good in white. / © AndroidPIT

The iPhone SE Plus is touted to arrive with a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch LCD display, and that would seem to be the only difference as the rest of the hardware would most probably be identical to the all-new iPhone SE. Needless to say, the A13 Bionic chip will be part of the deal, which also powers the current iPhone 11 series, in addition to the Home Button and the software-optimized iPhone 8 camera. With a larger display, one can also not rule out a higher capacity as part of the deal. The difference in size might look similar to the teaser picture of the iPhone SE next to the iPhone 11. However, the iPhone SE Plus' display might drop the notch for its front-facing camera, while the bottom bezel will be thicker with the presence of the Home button.

Was scheduled for March of 2021.



As per Kuo today, it may be pushed back even further.



Mass production hasn’t started yet. Still coming with the A13 chip.



So expect it next year. No refresh to the current SE next year, we’ll just get the SE Plus. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 22, 2020

iPhone SE Plus has a larger display

Although the Plus models of the previous iPhone series never enjoyed the level of popularity as the more compact models, the larger Apple smartphones were around for three generations. This was rather obvious with the iPhone 7, where the Plus model has comparable sales figures with the smaller model. The same goes for the iPhone 8, where the larger model ended up to be a blockbuster hit, and while the new iPhone SE Plus will most probably sport a higher price tag than that of the $399 (€479) iPhone SE, there might be a potent number of potential buyers for whom a larger display is an important criterion when making a purchase.

I will be receiving the new iPhone SE, and I am excited to perform a thorough review of the device. I look forward to the nostalgia of the Home Button and a comfortable one-handed operation chassis with its smaller display. No doubt I will put the iPhone SE through the paces with regard to performance, battery life, and camera ability. Do you have any wishes or suggestions to include in our iPhone SE review? Let us know in the comments.

Read more on this topic: