LG will be switching to OLED displays for its LG V30 - for a very good reason

According to LGs roadmap, the Korean company plans to release two flagship phones every year. The first half of the year traditionally sees the release of a high end G series smartphone, while the later half of the year aims at catching the masses with the V series. It seems like LG will now be returning to familiar waters and ditching its IPS display technology and betting on OLED displays for its new LG V30.

It shouldn't really come as a surprise to many that LG is finally switching to OLED panels for the LG V30, seeing as the company produces them en masse for its flatscreen TVs. LG had already used OLED displays for the G Flex and the G Flex 2, but these were never intended to be mass consumer phones.

So why the switch? Well, it turns out that IPS panels aren't fast enough for VR applications and Google's Daydream standard. LG doesn't want to miss out on this development so they've opted for the display technology switch. It will be very likely that the V30 will also take over the unusual display aspect of the G6 (18:9 aspect ratio), which would mean we could see a similar design note as well. Its unclear if the V30 will also include a small secondary display.

The LG V20 was quite exotic - will the V30 be more mainstream? © AndroidPIT

It's also unclear if LG will continue the dying out trend of including the feature of having a replaceable battery. Almost every single high-end smartphone has killed off the replaceable battery, including LG's latest flagship the G6.

The LG V20 was a highly praised phone, not just because of its replaceable battery but also because of its solid build quality and US Military standard MIL-STD-810G certification. The G6 has passed similar tests and had received the same certification, so we can deduct that the V30 will continue the trend of being a very "robust" phone.

Unfortunately, there aren't any further technical specs that have found their way into our hands or online. From what we've heard and seen though, its more than likely that the V30 will be on par - at least in technical spec terms - to the Google Pixel, Moto Z or Axon 7. The reasoning? These are currently the only Daydream ready smartphones.