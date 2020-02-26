LG sticks with dual screen experiment, launches V60 ThinQ 5G

LG threw everyone at the IFA 2019 when it turned up with the LG G8X ThinQ. Today, the experiment continues. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is official, and it supports the Sout Koreans' second screen. Here are all the details.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

LG Electronics has introduced the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, the latest evolution of its V-series smartphones. It features 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, better video and photo capabilities, and updated software. Interestingly, the second-screen functionality of the LG G8X ThinQ from 2019 is also back. The dual-screen approach was met with a mixed response the first time around, but we're all for second chances around here.

The new LG V60 ThinQ can also be used as a regular smartphone. / © LG

LG says that the V60 ThinQ 5G has been designed for a "mobile lifestyle" and is purposefully built to maximize productivity and entertainment. It features a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED display and the LG Dual Screen, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 the company's X55 5G modem. The V60 display is almost half an inch larger than the V50's, but LG says that with the new dual screen attached, the weight has remained the same as its predecessor thanks to the thinner OLED panel. The second, redundant notch of the second screen is still there.

The LG V60 ThinQ supports the company's second screen. / © LG

In terms of cameras, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G features two rear cameras and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter, paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the first time ever on an LG device, LG V60 ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording. The battery is a 5,000mAh.

"Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures," said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communication Company. "The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with the Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who love to create, consume and share content in the 5G era."

You can see the full specs of the new LG V60 ThinQ below:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory:8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB ROM1 / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: 64MP Standard2 (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 117˚) / Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter)

– Front: 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22μm / 72.5˚)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 214g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Classy Blue, Classy White

Other: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / Google Lens / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ / Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / LG Pay / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm

Weight: 134g

Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Colors: Black, White

The second screen of the LG V60 ThinQ will also come in a white version. / © LG

There's still no official word on pricing, but the G8X ThinQ sold for $699 including the second-screen case at launch. We expect the price to be somewhere in the same ballpark again this year. It will be available in the spring.

What do you think of LG's dual-screen approach? Share your thoughts below the line.

The image at the top of this article shows the LG G8X ThinQ.