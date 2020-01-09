LG looks set to launch the V60 ThinQ at the MWC 2020

LG has not had the best of times of late. Its smartphone strategy is confusing, and it's most recent G8X ThinQ seemed like a wild gamble. Yet, the South Korean brand is ploughing on and we are expecting the LG V60 ThinQ very soon. Here's everything we know about the device.

The word on the street is that LG will bring the V60 ThinQ along to the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona next month. Last year, the South Korean manufacturer had two new smartphones in its luggage when it landed in Spain - the V50 ThinQ and the dual-screen G8X. The V50 ThinQ was 5G ready, and we this is the one we expecting to be upgraded for the 2020 edition.

An unnamed "industry official" has reportedly told The Korea Herald: "LG Electronics is planning to showcase V60 ThinQ as next year's first smartphone to expand its presence in the 5G market." Of course, you should always take unnamed sources with a pinch of salt, but the timing seems to fit here.

Images posted on the leaker site Slashleaks has revealed the design of the rear glass for the V60 ThinQ. The design looks pretty familiar. At first glance, it looks like the back of the V40 ThinQ or V50 ThinQ. However, take a closer look at the opening for the camera module looks a little wider than the one we saw on last year's LG smartphone.

The leaked LG V60 ThinQ reveals a possible quad rear camera. / © Slackleaks

This would suggest we can expect a quad-camera on the V60 ThinQ rather than the triple camera we saw on the back on the V40 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ. The name of the V60 ThinQ is clearly visible though, so we are not expecting LG to break from its previous nomenclature.

Other than that, little else is known about the V60 ThinQ. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, as we expect a lot of flagship phones in 2020 to be so. Whether or not it will support a second screen like we saw with the G8X remains a mystery too, but it would not be surprising if LG decided to keep it's V and G lines different in this aspect.

Last year's V50 ThinQ, which also supported 5G, was only launched in the US and South Korean initially. We expect the same strategy for the 2020 follow-up, with North America, South Korean, and possibly Japan, being the first receive the latest LG flagship.

As for pricing, we're still in the dark. We should know more next month when the MWC 2020 kicks off in Barcelona. Stay tuned!