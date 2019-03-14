MeWe exceeds 4 million members as privacy violations hurt Facebook and Twitter
MeWe, the pro-privacy social network, now exceeds 4 million members cementing its place as the leading next-gen social network. The "NO BS" social network is attracting members from Facebook, Twitter, and other sites facing a backlash against censorship and privacy infractions, according to its founder.
MeWe achieved 405% growth in 2018. In 2019 it is already growing twice as fast. MeWe also spent multiple days ranked as the No.1 Trending Social App in the Google Play Store in December 2018. Is this a sign that the tide is finally turning on the big social media giants that dominate today?
Some think so. MeWe is advised by the inventor of the Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, and its CEO, Mark Weinstein, is a leading privacy advocate and social media pioneer. We spoke to Weinstein last year about how social media without data mining is possible. This week, Berners-Lee offered a pretty clear reason for MeWe's growth:
MeWe has respected privacy. The moment there's a problem with another platform, a million more people join MeWe.
MeWe's growth is due to multiple factors, including backlash against privacy violations and widespread censorship from Facebook, Twitter, and other social sites against conservatives, LGBTQ, African Americans, 'alternative health' advocates, and others.
On Weinstein's Medium blog this week he wrote: "At MeWe the idea of political bias, shadow banning, and censorship of Terms of Service-abiding members runs contrary to our core beliefs. MeWe believes that such censorship denies freedom and stunts progress by allowing only one side of a story, making healthy debate impossible. 'Rightness' about a position, whether it is related to politics, medicine, health, fitness, spirituality, science, or anything else, has often been reversed or changed over time."
MeWe prides itself on the clarity of its Terms of Service. The rules are simple. Haters, lawbreakers, bullies, and people inciting threats or violence are not welcome. Members are protected by MeWe's Privacy Bill of Rights, safeguarding member content and data ownership.
MeWe was a Start-Up of the Year finalist at the last SXSW. The social network is "free forever" with a freemium revenue model and enterprise revenue from MeWePRO. It is available in 14 languages on Android, iOS, and desktop.
Are you one of the four million MeWe members out there? Tell us about your experiences with the social network.
No comments