First comes the Galaxy S10, then a few months later the new Galaxy Note. That's the tradition at Samsung. There will also be a new S-Pen in the Note, of course. The stylus has long been more than just a pen, and it will become even more useful in the future - with its own camera.

A patent application shows how Samsung envisages the next generation of the S-Pen. According to the concept, a camera lens will be located at the rear end of the pen, where a push button is currently located. The system is operated via the familiar button on the side of the S-Pen. A little further down in the new S-Pen, which we expect to see for the first time with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, is the necessary board with the electronics, which of course has to be extremely small.

The patent application for the new S-Pen / © Patently Mobile

Camera in S-Pen brings Galaxy Note 10 optical zoom

The camera isn't just some kind of gimmick, Samsung has come up with something special for it. The Korean company apparently wants to use the length of the pen to make optical zoom with the camera possible. For space reasons, this is hardly possible with a smartphone that is only a few millimeters thick. With the S-Pen the Galaxy Note 10 could get a camera with a real optical zoom.

However, as with all such patent applications, caution is required because the existence of the application does not mean that the manufacturer will actually use the technology. It is possible that the new S-Pen will appear in the summer together with the Galaxy Note 10, but don't be too surprised if it doesn't.

The S-Pen becomes more and more important

The S-Pen has been part of Samsung's flagship phablet since the very first Galaxy Note and is indispensable for fans of the smartphone series. Over the years, Samsung has continually added new features to the pen, both in terms of hardware and software. The pen in the Galaxy Note has thus become a truly unique selling point that other manufacturers cannot offer - not a bad thing in times of interchangeable smartphone designs.

